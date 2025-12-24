Reid Outlines Mahomes’ Involvement This Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes surely didn’t expect a holiday season like this. But due to knee surgery, his role on Thursday night could be more Christmas spirit than Christmas presence.

“If he can,” head coach Andy Reid said, asked whether Mahomes would be watching from a suite. “I mean, he's still fairly sore after surgery, so he definitely won't be on the sideline. Although he'd like to be, but you can't do that right now.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mahomes sustained ACL and LCL injuries in his left knee late in the 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Dec. 14, the last time Kansas City hosted a game at Arrowhead Stadium.

He underwent surgery in Dallas the next evening, began rehabilitation there on Dec. 16 and returned to Kansas City Friday. Unfortunately, he isn’t able to attend meetings during the short week as the Chiefs (6-9) prepare for the Broncos (12-3) on Thursday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Yeah, he's getting treatment and just kind of getting settled,” Reid said Tuesday, “settled into that deal. That's not an easy recovery. He's pumping through it and doing a nice job with that part.”

Epidemic of quarterback knee injuries

Unbelievably, Gardner Minshew couldn’t get through the Chiefs’ first series without his own knee injury. In his first start replacing Mahomes, Minshew injured his left knee on the third snap at Tennessee last week. He played several more series with the injury before heading to the locker room.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) changes the play against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Reportedly, Minshew will miss significant time but avoided an ACL tear. Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun entered cold off the bench and, in his first extended NFL action, led the Chiefs to field-goal position on each of his first four possessions.

Oladokun got to the locker room immediately after the loss and quickly scrolled through his texts. The first one he read was from Mahomes.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks Chris Oladokun (19) and quarterback Bailey Zappe (14) and Patrick Mahomes (15) walk down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“He's the first dude to help someone out, lend a helping hand,” said Oladokun, who was 11 of 16 for 111 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions, in relief of Minshew. “In past preseasons, stuff like that, he's always in the QB’s ear, whether it's me or Gardner, whoever's been here, everyone misses his presence, not only me in the QB room, but the whole team.

“Everyone in the building in Kansas City, we go off 15. So, he's doing his best right now. He's gonna come back 100 percent next year.”

Oladokun won’t have Mahomes on the sideline when he makes his first NFL start Thursday night, but he will have an easier-to-digest menu of plays. Reid confirmed the Chiefs will alter their attack but still will do everything they can to spoil Denver’s Christmas party.

“Yeah, you back it up a bit, formation-wise, in that you got a lot of guys that are new to it and learning,” Reid said. “But we're still able to do enough, for sure.”

