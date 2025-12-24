Chiefs Out to Spoil Denver’s Christmas Party, but Spags Wants More

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This isn’t what the Chiefs envisioned when they first saw their schedule in May. Christmas night at home against the Broncos was supposed to be a late-season showdown with playoff implications.

Instead, the only postseason implications at stake involve Denver. The Broncos (12-3) can solidify the AFC West title and the conference’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage. All scenarios include a Denver win as well as some combination of losses by other teams.

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; City Chiefs15 and quarterback Chris Oladokun (6) and quarterback Shane Buechele (12) talk on the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In other words, Denver gets nothing if the Chiefs (6-9) spoil their holiday.

“That'd be great,” said quarterback Chris Oladokun, who’ll make his first NFL start. “It’d be a great Christmas, that's for sure. It'd make the mood a lot lighter at home after the game.

“But we know we're facing a great opponent in Denver, one of the best teams in the league right now, not only defensively, but offensively as well. So, we've definitely got our hands full. And I feel like we got a good plan to go out there and spoil that on Christmas.”

Watch Steve Spagnuolo discuss below...

While spoiling a division rival’s hopes is enticing, in Steve Spagnuolo’s eyes, the Chiefs could be playing the Colorado School of Mines on Flag Day and he’d still want the same thing. When the Broncos visit for Thursday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), the defensive coordinator just wants one thing for Christmas.

“I'm always chasing the feeling in the locker room,” Spagnuolo said Tuesday. “I've been in this league a long time, and to me, the best moment, the best hour of my life, is every time we win a game and we're in the locker room. And we'll hug each other.

“That to me, that's special. And, someday when we're all not in this business, I mean, that's what I'll miss most, is that. So, we're still chasing that. It doesn't matter who it's against or when it is, or where we're playing. That's pretty special.”

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Division-rival revenge game

Spagnuolo admitted that losing the way the Chiefs did Nov. 16 in Denver, a 22-19 setback, provides plenty of motivation. Chris Jones wants the same thing, that postgame hour in a victorious locker room. On Tuesday, Jones shared how it feels.

“Especially after a week of preparation and game planning,” he said, “then to be able to be successful with it and come out with the W. I mean, that speaks volumes to your group, to the dedication that the individuals put in. So, when it comes full circle and you're able to get the results you want, it's like it was all worth it.”

Don’t touch that browser because you’ve discovered your best source for Chiefs Kingdom news and info. And don’t miss your FREE, daily newsletter, with all the No. 1 news delivered every day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.