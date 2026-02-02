Chiefs Reportedly Land QB, First Notable Free-Agent Signing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs took a big step toward rectifying an important weakness on Monday, reportedly agreeing to terms with quarterback Jake Haener.

The #Chiefs are signing QB Jake Haener, source says. The former fourth-round pick of the #Saints was on the practice squad to end the season. His contract expired and he chose to head to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/t8kT9IjJ3W — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2026

High on Chiefs' board after stellar Senior Bowl

Haener, a 6-1, 200-pound passer out of Fresno State, entered the league as the Saints’ fourth-round selection (127th overall) in the 2023 draft – eight picks after the Chiefs chose Chamarri Conner at 119.

Haener had three playcallers in three years with the Saints, Pete Carmichael, Klint Kubiak and Kellen Moore. During his time in New Orleans, Haener worked with fellow Fresno State product Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, Taysom Hill and Tyler Shough, who earned the team’s starting job as a rookie in 2025.

Looks like Jake Haener found a new team. pic.twitter.com/AJbcH2WzNQ — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) February 2, 2026

Taking over for an injured Carr in 2024, Haener got his only NFL snaps that season. In eight games and one start, he passed for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Brett Veach and the Chiefs likely had Haener graded as a high Day 3 pick in 2023, the year after he guided Fresno State to a Mountain West championship and bowl victory. With the Bulldogs in 2022, Haener completed 72 percent of his passes for 2,896 yards, with 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (3) calls for the ball against Denver Broncos during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

At Fresno State

One of Haener’s Fresno State teammates was Chiefs return specialist Nikko Remigio. Their offensive coordinator in college was Kirby Moore, Kellen’s brother and now head coach at Washington State. The Bulldogs program also produced All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

Haener’s signing is significant because he’s a dependable quarterback who can join Chris Oladokun – besides Mahomes the only quarterback currently under contract – in running the Chiefs’ offseason program while Mahomes rehabs from Dec. 15 knee surgery.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) returns a kickoff defended by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

And if Haener has to start at the beginning of the season for Mahomes, there’s hope he can help overcome a significant team issue.

The Chiefs won 107 games from 2018-24, a whopping 23 more than the next-closest team in that span (Buffalo, 84). But they were still human, and when Kansas City’s clock struck midnight in 2025, the warts were exposed.

One of those warts is backup-quarterback play. Patrick Mahomes backups are just 2-8 in their starts during his career. Last season without Mahomes, the Chiefs went 0-3 with one offensive touchdown over three games, and never reached 170 yards in net offense in any of those contests.

Chiefs Kingdom, it’s Super Bowl week in the NFL – but you don’t have to wait for Sunday. You’ve found your best right here with OnSI. And, don’t miss our FREE newsletter with the latest information emailed every morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.