Which Free Agent the Chiefs Can Afford to Pass On

The Kansas City Chiefs have a slew of issues they will need to address this offseason, as the team struggled in 2025, finishing with a 6-11 record.

One of the concerning developments that unfolded as the season progressed was the production in the rushing attack. Running back Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt - who are both impending free agents - each averaged less than four yards per carry. The lack of an explosive running game increased the pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was already under duress behind a banged-up offensive line.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) carries the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There is a reason why the Chiefs' first-round pick has been heavily linked to Notre Dame's running back Jeremiyah Love . However, if Kansas City does not use the No. 9 pick on Love, its path to instantaneously improving the backfield would most likely come via free agency.

On Tuesday, ESPN's NFL Writer Matt Bowen compiled a list of the top free agents this offseason and provided an ideal fit for each player. Which running back did Bowen associate with the Chiefs?

Travis Etienne Jr. Named Best Fit in Kansas City

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Etienne has the play speed to upgrade a Chiefs run game that ranked 25th last season (106.6 yards per game). And with his dual-threat ability as a pass catcher, Etienne would be schemed on screens and backfield releases in coach Andy Reid's system," Bowen stated. "This is a move to add more juice and big-play ability to the Kansas City offense. Etienne's 26 rushes of 10 or more yards with Jacksonville tied for 12th in the NFL last season."

Would This Make Sense for the Chiefs?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) leaps to score a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Kansas City obviously needs to energize its rushing output, Etienne Jr. is 27 years old and may only have one or two more years of strong production. The Chiefs do not need a rental; they need a running back with a long runway. That is why Kansas City has been linked with Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III in free agency and Love with their first-round pick.

Etienne Jr. is a good player, but is he worth signing to a multi-year contract worth more than $10 million per season? The Chiefs have neglected the running back position for several years, which is why they find themselves in this situation this offseason.

General Manager Brett Veach and the front office need to identify a long-term solution in the backfield. It is time the Chiefs provide themselves with an explosive bell-cow running back.

For more insight and breaking news on the Kansas City Chiefs, go register for our FREE newsletter -- an email with all the latest news each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.