Wild-Card Saturday Features 5 Potential Chiefs Free Agents

The Chiefs will get a head start when the NFL playoffs open on Saturday. When the free-agent market opens in two months, six top free agents will be in action, any of whom could immediately help Kansas City.

Keep in mind the Chiefs are expected to face the worst salary-cap situation in the league. According to Over the Cap, Kansas City is needing to slice more than $58 million just to break even. But that’s not real cash, and the Chiefs have experts in charge of their cap accounting.

Expect Kansas City to release multiple veterans in cap-casualty transactions, but don’t be surprised if at least one of the below players is someone the Chiefs will find a way to sign.

L.A. Rams at Carolina (3:30 p.m. CT, FOX)

Rico Dowdle, Panthers running back: The word Patrick Mahomes and Matt Nagy used most often this past season was consistency. It’s something the Chiefs lacked more than any other offense.

Dowdle, 27, has been the most consistent back in the league over the last two seasons, and he’s done it with a different team each year. After rushing for 1,079 yards with Dallas in 2024, he helped the Panthers to their first playoff berth since 2017 with 1,076 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

He’s also averaged exactly 4.6 yards per carry and posted 39 receptions each of the last two years.

The Chiefs could lose both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt in free agency. Mahomes and the offense would get a major boost from Dowdle, and Brashard Smith could flourish as a complement to the veteran.

Quentin Lake, Rams defensive back: Lake, who turns 27 later this month, is perfect for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense because he’s so versatile. Assuming Spagnuolo returns in 2026, Lake could be a great chess piece, having excelled as both a safety and slot corner. Rams coordinator Chris Shula loves to dial him up on the blitz. Lake has four career sacks, including two last season and one this year. The son of an All-Pro defensive back, Lake also posted a fumble recovery, forced fumble and interception in 2025.

Kam Curl, Rams safety: Daniel Jones until his injury really had just one bad game over the first half of the season. Curl was the reason. The Rams’ safety intercepted him twice and broke up another pass in the Rams’ 27-20 victory. He’s also physical and possesses elite tackle skills, traits Spagnuolo loves in his DBs. Curl, who turns 27 in March, had a career-best 122 tackles in 2025, including two sacks.

Green Bay at Chicago (7 p.m. CT, Prime Video)

Jaquan Brisker, Bears safety: The Chiefs could lose Bryan Cook in free agency and, if so, could use a veteran like Brisker. The strong safety launched his career in impressive fashion with a pair of strong seasons in 2022 and 2023. Injuries limited him to five games in 2024 but he rebounded under new coordinator Dennis Allen in 2025, starting all 17 games with one interception, eight passes defensed and a sack.

Romeo Doubs, Packers wide receiver: Doubs is big and fast and – something Mahomes will love – sure-handed. Especially if Kansas City loses JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown, Doubs could be a great addition in Kansas City. He just set career highs in both receiving yards (724) and average per reception (13.2). And, he dropped only three passes all year. Plus, because he comes from the Packers, he’s a selfless and scrappy wide receiver who’ll block when Kansas City needs him.

