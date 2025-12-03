Chiefs Sleeper Could Lead Real-Life and Fantasy Playoff Push

The Kansas City Chiefs are in dire straits. After losing their Thanksgiving showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, they're now just 6-6 in the 2025 NFL season. What was once thought to be impossible is now a realistic danger for this team: missing the playoffs. The good news is that they haven't been eliminated from contention just yet.



The bad news is that the Chiefs will likely have to run the table just to get a postseason bid. What's truly befuddling about KC's season so far is that Patrick Mahomes and the offense have largely been excellent, especially with both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy in the lineup. The defense has been mostly solid, too. And yet, there's just something missing from this team that's holding them back from the dominant form they've shown in seasons past.



Dameon Pierce could be the answer



The Kansas City Chiefs offense has been far from perfect. However, Patrick Mahomes has been back at MVP form, and they have a deep and dangerous arsenal of weapons now that they're fully healthy, with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown, Travis Kelce, and Tyquan Thornton offering multiple levels of explosiveness for them downfield. The offensive line hasn't been great, but they've been adequate.



The one thing that's been missing from the Chiefs' attack is a threatening ground game. Isiah Pacheco just hasn't been the same since his leg fracture from last season. Kareem Hunt has been able to keep the chains moving and pick up positive chunks, but his lack of burst and breakaway ability has kept KC a one-dimensional offense.



Brashard Smith hasn't brought anything to the table after the Chiefs picked him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Many were expecting this team to add some dynamism to their backfield ahead of the trade deadline, but General Manager Brett Veach didn't pull the trigger on a deal that would have brought Breece Hall to town in exchange for a third-round pick. However, the GM did make an addition that could turn things around for Kansas City's rushing attack soon.



Ahead of Week 13, the Chiefs signed former Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce to their practice squad. He wasn't elevated to the active roster for their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but there's hope that he could play a prominent role for this team soon. Head Coach Andy Reid was at least open to the idea when they initially signed him:



Dameon Pierce 19 CAR, 176 RUYDS, 1 TD vs TEN 2024 Week 18.



"Yeah, that's the main thing right now. Just get in and learn what we're doing. We'll take it from there. He's been productive. So, good player. Brett's always doing a nice job finding guys and adding to the roster. And so, we'll just see, kind of play it by ear. See how it goes here.”



At this point, there's almost no doubt that Pierce is a more explosive athlete than both Pacheco and Hunt. If he can show a passable knowledge of Reid's offense and the vision to find running lanes, he should be a massive upgrade for the Chiefs' ground game. If he can carry a decent split of the carries for KC moving forward, he could become a real fantasy option in this high-powered offense.

