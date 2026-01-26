Social Media Reacts to AFC Playoffs Without Mahomes, Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs finished 6-11 and Patrick Mahomes endured the worst season of his career in 2025.
But according to social media, Kansas City would’ve cake walked through the AFC playoffs and even, potentially, the Super Bowl against Sam Darnold’s Seattle Seahawks.
Here’s a sampling of those who really missed the Chiefs this year, their first postseason sitting at home since 2014.
A former Chiefs wide receiver weighs in
Gehrig Dieter was named after Yankees legend Lou Gehrig. His brothers were named after Thurman Munson and Nolan Ryan. Any of those namesakes would’ve either rolled over in their graves or, in Ryan’s case, fired a 103-mph fastball into his flatscreen TV after watching the AFC title game – according to Dieter.
Dieter won a college national title at Alabama before signing with the Chiefs as a non-drafted free agent in 2017 – joining a rookie class that included Patrick Mahomes and Kareem Hunt. He also helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl in 2019, and obviously wasn’t happy with what he saw out of the Broncos and Patriots this postseason.
A fan-favorite, Dieter played 10 games for the Chiefs primarily as a practice-squad resident. He finished his NFL career with two catches for 32 yards – both first downs – and also played on special teams.
He also grew up in South Bend, Ind., which knows a thing or two about championships.
And he got plenty of reaction from his post on Sunday, including this one.
Are you not entertained?
For all the fans plagued with Chiefs fatigue, glad that Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the perennial contenders were banished to their couches, one had to wonder whether they were really happy with what they got.
The grass isn’t always greener.
Eisen shares stern observation
Rich Eisen isn’t one to hold anything back, and in a moment of transparency entering championship weekend, he missed Mahomes.
“Any of the last years of Mahomes’ teams,” he said last week on the Rich Eisen Show, “including the ones that didn’t win it all … if they were in this tournament, they would be ready to tear about anybody else apart.
Eisen joined forces with the late Stuart Scott on SportsCenter in 1996, when Brett Favre and John Elway were dominating postseason highlights. So, Eisen knows bad football when he sees it.
He also knows that Mahomes and the Chiefs had some off nights in Super Bowl losses to Tampa Bay in 2020 and Philadelphia last season.
