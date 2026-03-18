Kenneth Walker III Can Unlock Chiefs In More Ways Than One
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The Kansas City Chiefs made a major splash in free agency, signing former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract.
This past weekend, the Super Bowl LX MVP sat down with Mitch Holthus and Matt McMullen and discussed his decision to join the Chiefs and what he will bring to the offense.
What Walker III Said
- "It's surreal, Walker III said of his experiences over the last couple of months. "All of this happening [so] fast, but it's a blessing to be here. Me and my [dad] talked it over, and we talked about how this is where I wanted to be and it happened. So, it's a blessing."
Ever since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018, Kansas City's sole goal has been hoisting Lombardi Trophies. Walker III explained how his experiences will allow him to fit in with this culture.
- "I feel like I know what it takes," the 25-year-old running back said of living up to the expectations in Kansas City. "I know guys here know what it takes because they've won plenty of Super Bowls. It's cool to be here in a winning culture, and the competitiveness of the guys. So, I'm excited and excited to meet everyone."
Joining an offense led by Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the four-year veteran praised how those players prepare and carry themsevles on the field.
- "I see it on film, how those guys play," Walker III said of the Chiefs' offensive players. "They're really detailed and smart. I'm excited to come in here and play with [Eric Bieniemy]. I talked to him a lot, and how intense he is, it's cool to see how passionate he is."
Walker III is elite at breaking tackles, and he explained where that ability orginated from, and how it was an emphasis for him when he was younger.
- "Growing up, working out with my [dad], and him telling me not to go down on the first tackle," Walker III said. "I always want to make the first guy miss - I want to make everyone miss - but I just feel like that's my mentality going in there, and my competitive drive."
The 2022 second-round pick has played in several marquee games, including in this past season's Super Bowl run with the Seahawks. Walker III explained what his mindset is in those moments.
- "Controlling what I can control," Walker III explained. "That's what I've been learning over time. The main thing is really just control what I can control and be positive."
Walker III has been viewed as only a two-down back, as his pass-catching ability has been brushed off by several analysts and evaluators. However, he has proven that he is capable to operating on all three downs, and discussed how he has improved in that department.
- "I really believe it's just opportunity," Walker III said. "Some schemes the [running] backs don't get the ball as much. Coming out of college, I didn't really get the ball [thrown] to me as much. So, when a coach sees that I can catch they give me opportunities, and I can go out there and make those plays."
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.