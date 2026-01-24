Player-Voted MVP No Surprise for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At one point when the Chiefs were 5-3 and rolling like an avalanche, Patrick Mahomes was the front-runner for NFL MVP -- and Kansas City was a Super Bowl favorite.

Mahomes still did enough through 14 games to earn his locker room’s selection as team MVP, the Chiefs announced Saturday morning.

More hardware for packed trophy case

The honor, named after the late Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas, belongs to Mahomes for the fourth time in his career. He also won it in his first year as a starter, 2018, and the Chiefs’ back-to-back world championship seasons, 2022 and ’23.

Mahomes also captured NFL MVP honors in 2018 and 2022 and MVP distinction in Super Bowls 54, 57 and 58 (concluding the 2018, 2022 and 2023 seasons).

Last year, the Chiefs honor went to All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, who selflessly kicked out to start six late-season games at left tackle, including Super Bowl 59.

Most challenging season of career

Mahomes carried the team in 2025 arguably more than any other season, despite career lows in winning percentage (.429), completion percentage (62.7), passing yards (3,587), touchdown passes (22) and passer rating (89.6).

The team’s other MVP candidates were its only first-team All-Pro, center Creed Humphrey, and tight end Travis Kelce, who turned in a strong campaign despite the team’s 6-11 record. Humphrey and Kelce were the Chiefs’ only 2025 first-team selections on the All-AFC squad honored by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Humphrey was a rock for Mahomes on an offensive line that saw three of its Week 1 starters end the season on the sideline. The quarterback had to play the final 18 minutes of the Thanksgiving loss at Dallas without both starting tackles, Josh Simmons and Jawaan Taylor.

Trey Smith, who still earned Pro Bowl honors (along with Humphrey, Kelce and Chris Jones), missed five starts with back and ankle injuries.

Mahomes himself landed on injured reserve in December after season-ending surgery to repair ACL and LCL injuries in his left knee. Solidifying his MVP cause, the Chiefs were 0-3 without him, scoring just one offensive touchdown in that three-game stretch and never reaching 170 yards of total offense.

That no doubt was one reason why Andy Reid chose to gut his offensive coaching staff after the season. The head coach has already taken two of four significant steps the Chiefs need to put Mahomes in the NFL MVP conversation for 2026.

Thomas, one of the best pass-rushers in NFL history, passed away tragically in 1999 after a car accident. In 2009, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

