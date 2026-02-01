49ers to Hire Raheem Morris as Next DC After Robert Saleh’s Departure

The 49ers have found their replacement for Robert Saleh at defensive coordinator.

After Saleh departed to become the Titans’ new head coach, the 49ers are set to hire Raheem Morris as their next defensive coordinator, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Morris comes to San Francisco after spending the last two seasons as the Falcons head coach.

Longtime NFL defensive coordinator and current 49ers assistant head coach Gus Bradley was viewed as a potential candidate for the 49ers to promote once Saleh departed, but the organization has decided to bring in Morris as their next defensive coordinator.

Saleh impressively helped keep the 49ers’ defense afloat as they navigated injuries to stars Fred Warner and Nick Bosa and first-round pick Mykel Williams. While utilizing young talent as well as players off the practice squad as they dealt with numerous injuries, Saleh helped the 49ers finish the season 12-5 and advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Now, Morris will be tasked with building off that performance as the 49ers get some of their talent back on the field.

Morris has a long history with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, going back to when they were both assistant coaches on the Buccaneers back in 2005, even getting arrested together while at the NFL combine that year. They additionally worked together in Washington and on the Falcons, and will now reunite on the 49ers.

