Spagnuolo Reveals How Nohl Williams First Caught His Eye

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Steve Spagnuolo has had his eye on Nohl Williams a long time.

“I think he had a number of interceptions in college,” Spagnuolo said Thursday. “I don't know exactly. I thought it was a pretty good number.”

It was seven, such a pretty good number that it led the nation in 2024, Williams’ final season at Cal. Maybe this is the week Williams finally registers his first interception in the NFL, when the Chiefs visit Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

And if the defensive coordinator doesn’t leave the Chiefs to become a head coach, Williams and Spagnuolo are going to win a lot of games together in Kansas City. Spagnuolo said two specific traits led him to trust Williams with some of the NFL’s best receivers as early as Week 2.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) defends during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“I think he tackles real well,” Spagnuolo said. “I think he's a physical corner, and we like physical corners. And, he's got really good ball skills. Like, we haven't seen that yet in a game, because I don't know that the opportunity has come up for him.

“And I'm hoping, somewhere down the road, it'd be nice if it happened this week, because turnovers have been tough for us, too. That's one area that we know we need to get better.”

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Williams has secured even more playing time since Trent McDuffie’s season-ending knee injury in the Dec. 7 loss against Houston, and figures to make his fifth start on Sunday in Las Vegas. He also capitalized on bonus reps in training camp and early in the year when veteran Kristian Fulton sat out with two different injuries.

Spagnuolo loved what he saw on tape from Williams at Cal, then loved what he saw in the preseason.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“It was the tackling and the physicality and, really, his ball skills initially,” Spagnuolo explained. “And then he had the same growth period that Kristian needed, and learning the defense and those kind of things. So, he's getting in there.

“And I think he played really well last week. If he can stack another game of playing solid, that'd be a good thing for us.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (34) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) break up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

No doubt with Spagnuolo’s strong recommendation, general manager Brett Veach moved up 10 places in the third round to draft Williams 85th overall. Veach gave his No. 95 selection to New England as well as a 2026 fourth-rounder to get Williams – what looks like a steal right now.

Ironically, that future fourth-round pick came to Kansas City after the Chiefs dealt All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Bears in March.

