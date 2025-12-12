Where Chiefs Coordinators Rank Among Top Head Coaching Candidates

As the Kansas City Chiefs' season hangs in the balance, having several scenarios that must go their way if they want to make the playoffs, it doesn't hurt to think about 2026. If the dynasty is over in Kansas City, what does that mean for the future of its offensive and defensive coordinators?

Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy and Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo have been huge pieces in the Chiefs' success over the last few seasons, but with that success, the odds of them leaving seem higher than they've been in years past.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has developed a great staff, but sometimes the best things have to come to an end. With 2026 on the minds of several teams, both those who are still in playoff contention and those who aren't, where do the Chiefs' coordinators stack up compared to others across the league?

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr created a list of the Top 43 coordinators/coaches who will be highly sought after this offseason when it comes to head coaching opportunities. Here's where the Chiefs coordinators rank and why Orr feels as he does.

15) Matt Nagy

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"When looked back on, his tenure, which includes a top-five offense with top weapons Trubisky, Tarik Cohen, Jordan Howard and Allen Robinson, looks far better in the rearview mirror. Nagy interviewed for the Jets’ head coaching job last season and should be considered a strong bounce-back candidate, with Kansas City’s offense maintaining a top-three spot in EPA per play despite heavy turnover numbers and the aging of its Super Bowl core," Orr wrote.

21) Steve Spagnuolo

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Spagnuolo, 65, is the most decorated coordinator in NFL postseason history and has been responsible for some of the most memorable big-game plans of the past 25 years. The former Rams head coach has seen interest in his candidacy regenerated thanks to an opening with the Giants. Spagnuolo is a former Giants interim head coach and Super Bowl–winning defensive coordinator in New York. He interviewed for the Jets’ and Jaguars’ jobs this past offseason and was also requested for an interview with the Raiders," Orr wrote.

Who's More Likely to Stay in KC?

Regarding the Chiefs' coordinators, Coach Spagnuolo's accolades as defensive coordinator likely increase his chances of remaining in Kansas City.

Coach Nagy is younger than Coach Spagnuolo, which makes more sense if he were to venture onward following the 2025 campaign .

