Chiefs, Spagnuolo Preparing to Lose 2 of Best Players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Trent McDuffie sustained a season-ending knee injury Dec. 7, Jaylen Watson stepped forward. He wanted to travel with the opponent’s best receiver, Steve Spagnuolo said.

Now, the Chiefs cornerback is preparing to join safety Bryan Cook and travel away from Kansas City. Critical components in Spagnuolo’s unit, the two defensive backs are among the top 10 defenders in the 2026 free-agent market, according to Pro Football Focus.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) tackle wide receiver Van Jefferson (11) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“Watson is another standout member of the Chiefs' secondary in line for a lucrative payday,” wrote PFF analyst Mason Cameron on Wednesday. “Watson has been one of the most consistent performers in Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme, earning a 68.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons.

“Over that span, he notched a 74.9 PFF coverage grade at outside cornerback, placing him in the 85th percentile.”

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) runs after taking a lateral after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

About to get paid

That’s why Cameron projects Watson to command a free-agent deal in the neighborhood of $12.5 million in average annual value (signing bonus plus salary). Watson in 2025 posted a career-best two interceptions (tying for the Chiefs’ lead) and matched his single-season high with two sacks. He’s registered six passes defensed in each of his four NFL seasons.

A 6-2, 197-pound cornerback selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft, Watson provided the Chiefs’ tremendous value. Now, he’s about to get paid. And Kansas City likely won’t re-sign him because the Chiefs have to clear more than $62 million in salary-cap space, according to Over the Cap.

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) walks the sideline during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“Watson brings high-percentile length at cornerback to make him an enticing option this free agency cycle. At $12.5 million annually, Watson’s projected value would be in line with Brandon Stephens’ three-year, $36 million deal last offseason with the Jets.”

Another significant hole in secondary

Cook, another selection in that stellar 2022 Chiefs draft, is likely to leave Kansas City for similar reasons. Along with Watson, McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Noah Gray, Leo Chenal and others, Cook helped the Chiefs to Super Bowls in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Kansas City’s starting safety for all 17 games, Cook in 2025 posted career highs in tackles (85) and passes defensed (six). He finished the season having started 37 consecutive games, including postseason.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) breaks up a pass and collides with New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cameron said Cook should expect to join some of the NFL’s highest-paid safeties in March, estimating his annual value at $14.2 million.

“Although the Chiefs underperformed this past season,” he wrote, “Cook made massive strides, earning a career-best 83.5 PFF overall grade, the fifth-highest mark among qualifying safeties. The 26-year-old stood as the only safety to earn above an 80.0-plus PFF grade in both run defense (80.1) and coverage (83.2).

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“He also ranked above the 90th percentile in missed-tackle rate among safeties. While Cook’s grading profile in previous seasons doesn’t jump off the page, he brings experience as a starter in a complex defensive scheme. His talent is undeniable, and at just over $14 million annually, Cook would rank just inside the 12 highest-paid safeties.”

