3 Chiefs Listed in Top 25 of Free Agency List

For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, it feels like the Kansas City Chiefs' backs are against the wall. Kansas City is currently $62.3 million over the cap and only possesses six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Not to mention, the 30-year-old quarterback suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, putting his availability for the start of next season in serious doubt.

Coming off a 6-11 season and missing the playoffs, the Chiefs do not feel like an inevitable elite team heading into next season. In addition to the lack of financial flexibility and draft capital , Kansas City's pending free agents are likely to depart this offseason.

On Monday, PFF released a list of the top 250 free agents in this year's class. The Chiefs have three players ranked inside the top 21, and all of them were drafted in 2022. Here is where each player stands on the free agency list.

12. LB Leo Chenal

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Per PFF, "Chenal has never logged 600 or more defensive snaps in a season, but he has earned PFF grades above 70.0 in each of his four NFL seasons. At 25, he remains young enough to offer developmental upside and brings versatility as a blitzer, having generated 48 total pressures since 2022."

The 2022 third-round pick out of Wisconsin had developed into a formidable linebacker for Kansas City, totaling 124 solo tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, six passes defended, and one interception in 65 games. With the Chiefs re-signing Nick Bolton last offseason, it is likely Chenal leaves Kansas City in free agency.

19. S Bryan Cook

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) tries to block during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to PFF, "Cook ranked fifth among safeties in PFF grade (83.5) in 2025, producing a career year as he heads toward free agency. A reliable tackler, he recorded missed tackle rates of just 5.6% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2024."

Cook has been a staple in the Chiefs' secondary over the last four seasons, recording 153 solo tackles, three interceptions, and 15 passes defended during that span. The 2022 second-round pick should have a healthy amount of teams bidding for his services in 2026. Unless the Chiefs are able to re-sign Cook at a discount price, he should not be expected back in Kansas City.

21. CB Jaylen Watson

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

PFF states, "Watson posted a career-high 74.9 PFF grade in 2025, a performance that should position him well in free agency. He has improved his PFF grade in every NFL season and limits mistakes, as his 5.8% missed tackle rate tied for ninth in the league this year."

Watson is expected to command a large payday from his inheriting team this offseason, as the 27-year-old cornerback had developed into the Chiefs' CB2 behind Trent McDuffie. The 2022 seventh-round pick has been one of the most consistent players at his position throughout his four-year career. General Manager Brett Veach has a knack for drafting impactful defensive backs in the middle-late rounds of the draft, making Watson an obvious free agent departure this offseason.