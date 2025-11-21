Are the Chiefs Still the NFL’s Most Feared Team?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the National Football League's most successful franchise since the turn of the decade, hands down, no debate. Since Patrick Mahomes arrived, the Chiefs have cemented themselves as a team to be feared. But what about now?
The Chiefs sit with a 5-5 record and rank third in the AFC West division. After losing to the division-leading Denver Broncos in Week 11, their division hopes took a shot, but until they're officially eliminated from playoff contension, should this franchise still be the most feared in the NFL?
According to CBS Sports' Logan Ryan, he wrestles with the question of whether the Chiefs are still to be feared, or if the rest of the NFL just respects what they've accomplished over the last few seasons. His thoughts are listed below.
Ryans' Thoughts
- "I don't think playing in this league that anyone is going to admit fear to anybody, I don't think fear is the word," Jones said. "Respect the Chiefs is the word. People still have respect for the Chiefs. I know that the Colts have respect for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid; you still have to play well to beat the Chiefs."
- "Patrick Mahomes, time and time again, has had a history of comebacks and a history of winning one-score games, and I know he hasn't done it this season, they're 0-5 in those games, but look at his career... Respect is the best thing you can earn as a professional athlete, so they definitely have respect."
The Colts aren't favored to win the matchup, as they will head to Arrowhead and take on the Chiefs in hostile territory, but they are a team that the Chiefs need to respect as well. Sure, this season might not strike fear into their competitors, but at the end of the day, these Chiefs are still built to succeed.
Can Fear Be Restored?
Now, should the Chiefs find a way to win the remainder, or close to, the remainder of games as possible, then fear might be building, especially for playoff contenders. If the Chiefs find their way into the playoffs, their record will go out the window, and everyone should be on notice on how to stop them.
But that's their long-term goal for the remainder of the season. What matters most for the Chiefs moving forward is who that next opponent is. And while they might not strike fear into the entire NFL, they'll try their best to strike fear into their next opponent.
Never again miss one major story related to how the Chiefs can improve when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).