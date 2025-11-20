A Truth Bomb Just Got Dropped On the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are facing an odd stretch of football, as they hold a 5-5 record, which is very unlike the Chiefs. Going into the latter half of the season, the Chiefs can either wonder what went wrong through the first ten games of the season, or they can lock in for the remaining seven.
It's clear that they will choose to lock in. However, it's important to note that this roster hasn't performed as many expected this year. Although injuries and other factors affected the team in the first half of the season, has confidence improved for the second half?
To some, it has, but to others, it's a long-standing roster issue and mistakes that have been made. Head coach Andy Reid says that they know what to clean up, but in the eyes of former quarterback turned analyst Chris Simms, what you see from the Chiefs through Week 11 is what you're going to get.
Simms' Thoughts
- "You go right now on the Kansas City Chiefs on the offensive side of the ball. Mahomes is blue-chip. I don't know if I'm really going to say anybody else as far as the skill guys. Rashee Rice, okay, maybe you want to say he's blue chip, but I think that's debatable whether he's blue chip," Simms said on Pro Football Talk.
- "Defensive side of the ball, I don't know if there's really a blue chip player, except other than Trent McDuffie. He's the only guy that I would put in that category now. Chris Jones, awesome first ballot Hall of Famer, the man, but blue chip difference maker right now? Absolutely not."
- "And I think when you just stack that up together with the other good teams in football, I think that says it all to me right now where the Chiefs are as a football team."
Are The Chiefs "What You See is What You Get"?
There's a world where this version of the Chiefs might already be as displayed, but there's also hope to hold onto, because they're the Chiefs. At the end of the day, if the Chiefs find a way into a playoff spot, whether that be through winning the AFC West or as a Wild Card team, they're a team to fear until eliminated.
Kansas City has the pieces to be successful, but dynasty fatigue and playing deep into seasons for multiple years in a row could be coming back to bite them where the sun doesn't shine. No matter what, the Chiefs aren't out of things until they're officially out of things.
