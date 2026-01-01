How the Chiefs Can Ensure Success in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into 2026 on a five-game losing streak, and out of the playoffs since the first year Andy Reid took over as head coach. They've relinquished their decade-long hold on the AFC West.

In a lot of ways, 2025 was a year of reflection for Chiefs Kingdom . They made it to a Super Bowl just to get dominated after being undefeated in one-score games. This season, they couldn't buy a win in close games. The threatening and indomitable Chiefs were no more, a reality only made worse when Patrick Mahomes went down. What must they do to get back on track in 2026?

Chiefs' New Year's Resolution

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The best thing the Chiefs can do for Mahomes moving forward in his career is to evolve. Andy Reid will be coaching this team again next season, but they cannot run the same tired offensive schemes and expect Mahomes to bail them out.

Too long have they relied on their raw star power to out-talent other teams and lead them to wins. Reid used to be one of the most creative offensive minds in the NFL, but he's grown stagnant in the past couple of seasons, and the results have shown that. Mahomes used to be a perennial MVP candidate, and he hasn't been in serious consideration for the award in a while.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce will likely retire this offseason, which gives the Chiefs even more incentive to change. Mahomes can get this dynasty back on track, but he can't do that if this organization is still trying to embrace the past and cut corners where they can.

They have one of the highest-paid offensive lines in the league, and yet, their run game can't get going, and Mahomes was seeing pressure quite often when he played. Chris Jones is expected to still carry their defensive line despite him not being the same player he was a year or two ago.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' corps of stars has gotten older, and the sooner the Chiefs accept that, the better their chances are at continuing their dynasty and finding more success in 2026. They have a chance to inject some new life into their offense in the 2026 NFL Draft , and I suggest they take it.

Their defense has taken a step back as well, but Mahomes can duel it out with anyone. Getting an elite offense is the first step back to reverting to the Chiefs of old, the team that broke the league and kick-started a modern dynasty.

Never again miss one major story related to the Chiefs' New Year's resolution when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).