Stunning By-the-Numbers Look at Head Coaches Since Chiefs Hired Reid
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On Jan. 7, 2013, Andy Reid was John Harbaugh.
Reid was the head coach shockingly jettisoned from the perch many thought he’d occupy for the rest of his career. But after three years with a 30-something Michael Vick as his quarterback, and his second losing season over a 13-year stretch in 2012, the Eagles fired him.
But like Harbaugh this month, Reid was the most sought-after coaching free agent, and Clark Hunt pounced on him. For context, since the day Reid joined the Chiefs, here are a few stunning NFL numbers.
93rd and 94th hires
NFL teams have filled eight of 10 head-coach vacancies so far this cycle, with the Raiders and Cardinals the lone teams remaining.
When they hire, those coaches will become the 93rd and 94th full-time head-coach appointments from NFL teams since Hunt hired Reid.
One playcaller
Serving as the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach is an impressive accomplishment, something Reid inherited from Mike Tomlin this month when the Steelers’ coach stepped down. But Tomlin was a CEO that delegated play-calling responsibilities.
Last week, Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham said he’s had only two playcallers his entire career, Josh McDaniels in New England and Sean Payton in Denver.
The New York Jets are searching for their 12th playcaller in 16 seasons. After Aaron Glenn fired Tanner Engstrand this week, the team announced Wednesday night it has interviewed Darrell Bevell, Ronald Curry, Frank Reich, Greg Roman and Lunda Wells for the vacancy.
Meanwhile, since 2013, the Chiefs have had one playcaller, Reid.
“Listen,” Reid said Monday. “I still enjoy calling plays. But what I do is, I'm not afraid to delegate, get opinions from people, and then, even in certain situations, letting them go ahead and call things in different areas.
“So, we do this jointly. I keep it open and I’ve felt that that's the best way I want guys to contribute. I want to them work hard and be experts in their area, and then cumulatively in all areas. I've always mixed and matched there.”
12 one-and-dones
Since the Chiefs hired Reid 13 years ago, Pete Carroll in early January became the 12th full-time head coach that didn’t see a second season. Las Vegas fired Carroll after a 3-14 finish.
That means that since the beginning of the 2022 season, a period in which the Chiefs have three Super Bowl berths, the Raiders are searching for a fourth head coach, including McDaniels, Antonio Pierce and Carroll.
Don’t wait to evaluate prospects at the combine, Chiefs Kingdom. Your top selection is OnSI, the best destination for the most thorough news on your beloved team. And don’t forget to register for a FREE newsletter with our latest information sent each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert