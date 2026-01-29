Stunning By-the-Numbers Look at Head Coaches Since Chiefs Hired Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On Jan. 7, 2013, Andy Reid was John Harbaugh.

Reid was the head coach shockingly jettisoned from the perch many thought he’d occupy for the rest of his career. But after three years with a 30-something Michael Vick as his quarterback, and his second losing season over a 13-year stretch in 2012, the Eagles fired him.

But like Harbaugh this month, Reid was the most sought-after coaching free agent, and Clark Hunt pounced on him. For context, since the day Reid joined the Chiefs, here are a few stunning NFL numbers.

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (left) shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) after the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

93rd and 94th hires

NFL teams have filled eight of 10 head-coach vacancies so far this cycle, with the Raiders and Cardinals the lone teams remaining.

When they hire, those coaches will become the 93rd and 94th full-time head-coach appointments from NFL teams since Hunt hired Reid.

Updated: All 163 NFL head coaches hired since 2003 pic.twitter.com/eGj0E9gvj0 — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) January 27, 2026

One playcaller

Serving as the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach is an impressive accomplishment, something Reid inherited from Mike Tomlin this month when the Steelers’ coach stepped down. But Tomlin was a CEO that delegated play-calling responsibilities.

Last week, Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham said he’s had only two playcallers his entire career, Josh McDaniels in New England and Sean Payton in Denver.

aJul 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and offensive coordinator Greg Roman during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are searching for their 12th playcaller in 16 seasons. After Aaron Glenn fired Tanner Engstrand this week, the team announced Wednesday night it has interviewed Darrell Bevell, Ronald Curry, Frank Reich, Greg Roman and Lunda Wells for the vacancy.

Meanwhile, since 2013, the Chiefs have had one playcaller, Reid.

“Listen,” Reid said Monday. “I still enjoy calling plays. But what I do is, I'm not afraid to delegate, get opinions from people, and then, even in certain situations, letting them go ahead and call things in different areas.

“So, we do this jointly. I keep it open and I’ve felt that that's the best way I want guys to contribute. I want to them work hard and be experts in their area, and then cumulatively in all areas. I've always mixed and matched there.”

January 27, 2026; El Segundo, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks at introductory press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

12 one-and-dones

Since the Chiefs hired Reid 13 years ago, Pete Carroll in early January became the 12th full-time head coach that didn’t see a second season. Las Vegas fired Carroll after a 3-14 finish.

That means that since the beginning of the 2022 season, a period in which the Chiefs have three Super Bowl berths, the Raiders are searching for a fourth head coach, including McDaniels, Antonio Pierce and Carroll.

Nov 18, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watch from the sidelines in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL International Series game at Estadio Azteca. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

