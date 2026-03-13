New Chiefs Defender Khyiris Tonga Goes On Offense at Introductory Presser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Most Chiefs fans remember Mike Vrabel. When he ended his career in Kansas City and throughout his All-Pro career, Vrabel was a tight end trapped in a linebacker’s body.

New Chiefs nose tackle Khyiris Tonga knows how Vrabel felt. Tonga likes to moonlight as a fullback.

Oct 17, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel (7) celebrates with linebacker Mike Vrabel (50) after a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“It was so fun,” Tonga said Thursday in his first comments since signing a three-year, $21 million deal this week. “I was grateful for the coaches trusting me enough to even give me the opportunity to try it, and I had a lot of fun doing it. I really enjoyed it.”

Tonga, who scored a touchdown on a 3-yard run in 2019 with BYU, got his first offensive snaps last season, when Vrabel served as his head coach in New England. Vrabel introduced Tonga to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who worked him into his Week 9 gameplan.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How he earned offensive trust

Announced as eligible on a third-and-1 early in the game, Tonga got a nice block to spring Tim Jennings on a 6-yard run. The Patriots used the play to continue a game-opening touchdown drive in a 24-23 win over Atlanta.

The following week, Vrabel and McDaniels trusted Tonga even more, giving him 10 offensive snaps in an impressive win at Tampa Bay on Nov. 9. Late in the game, with New England protecting a 21-16 lead, Tonga sealed the left edge to spring TreVeyon Henderson on a game-clinching, 69-yard touchdown run. Tonga crushed safety Antoine Winfield, then got a piece of Lavonte David – a pair of All-Pros – before Henderson did the rest.

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs for a touchdown past Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Josh Hayes (32) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Tonga, who also got offensive snaps in the Patriots’ two playoff wins that catapulted them to the Super Bowl, said Thursday he didn’t come to Kansas City expecting to play offense, although he said it with an asterisk.

“No, I'm not,” said the 6-2, 335-pound Tonga, “but, you know, that's always open for me.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Blocking for the Super Bowl MVP now

And if Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy are open to Tonga, he might serve as a lead blocker for another new Chiefs teammate, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker.

Tonga obviously studied Walker extensively ahead of last month’s Super Bowl against Seattle. And on Thursday, the lineman gave his assessment of the Chiefs’ new running back.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the fourth quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

“Man, he's a dawg,” Tonga said. “We got to see it in February, unfortunately. But super, super happy to be able to be his teammate and not be on that side of the ball.

“Super, super smart, man. Smart back. Very patient. Hits the holes when it's there. He can start in the A gap (between center and guard), go all the way down to the C gap (between tackle and tight end), and hit it all the way to the sideline, and we saw it. The runs were supposed to go in; they end up going out. He picked up about 40 yards. So, he's gonna be a fun player to be able to watch. I'm glad I'm on his side.”