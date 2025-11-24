Kicking Butt: How Chiefs’ Clutch Kicker Delivered Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Winning close games requires perfect kicking in the NFL, and the Chiefs got just that from Harrison Butker on Sunday.

“Butker ended it,” head coach Andy Reid said. “Five field goals today, and then a big one right there at the end.”

That big one was a bit of personal history for the Chiefs’ kicker. For only the second time in his career, Butker converted both a game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter to send a contest to overtime, and a game-winning kick in the extra period.

A strong nomination for the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week, Butker nailed a 25-yarder at the end of regulation, knotting the game at 20. Then, with two minutes left in overtime, he converted a 27-yard kick to win the game.

Butker, who joined the Chiefs as a practice-squad signing early in his rookie 2017 season, has been Kansas City’s clutch kicker since September of that year. He’s won the weekly AFC special teams honor on five occasions, but not since 2023. He might get it this week after his sixth career game with at least five field goals.

The last time

He secured the elusive award the last time he converted both a game-tying field goal in regulation and a game-winning kick in overtime, in Week 2 of the 2020 season. On Sept. 20, 2020, the Chiefs’ first game in SoFi Stadium, he beat the L.A. Chargers in a 23-20 thriller. Butker helped the Chiefs overcome a 17-6 deficit.

On that day, Butker hit a 30-yarder with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20, the last points of regulation. And in overtime, he connected on a 58-yard kick to win it for Kansas City.

Perfect day's work

Butker finished 5-for-5 on Sunday, all on field goals. The Chiefs didn’t need him after scoring their only touchdown, but they did need a perfect strike from Patrick Mahomes to Rashee Rice for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

That pass brought the Chiefs to within a field goal at 20-17, allowing Butker to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Butker has now connected on 13 of his last 14 kicks, his only miss a blocked PAT in the 22-19 loss at Denver on Nov. 16. On that kick, special teams coordinator Dave Toub said, the only mistake was pressure allowed through the left side of the line and wasn’t related to Butker.

The Chiefs’ kicker also has converted 12 consecutive field-goal attempts, dating to Sept. 28 against Baltimore.

