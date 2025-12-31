Taylor Swift Makes Latest Chiefs Appearance

The last few weeks have been all about legendary Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce could be spending his last days of his Hall of Fame career as a player for the Chiefs.

There has been a lot of talk around Kelce on whether or not he is going to come back next season or call it a career. Coming into the 2025 season had the same decision to make, and he decided to come back and play. This season did not turn out the way he wanted it to, and maybe that will play a factor this time around.

Kelce and the Chiefs will close out their 2025 NFL season on the road against their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.

This could be the last game of Kelce's career, and he wants to go out there and close it out with a win if he is going to retire. That is going to be the most talked-about thing going into the final week of the regular season.

Kelce will be taking it all in if that is the case. Last week was an emotional one for Kelce and all of Chiefs Kingdom because it was the last home game of the season and could be the last one in Arrowhead for Kelce. The Chiefs played on Christmas Day, and there was a party celebrating the Holiday as well for the Chiefs.

The spotlight was shared with Kelce once again by his fiancée and pop star, Taylor Swift , as she was spotted at the Chiefs' Christmas Party as well.

"The pop superstar, 36, was spotted celebrating with various fellow significant others of Kansas City Chiefs players, including Brittany Mahomes, at a holiday party in a brief clip of a video shared to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 29 by Ana Demmer, who is dating offensive lineman Creed Humphrey," said Jack Irvin of People.

"Toward the end of the video, Swift can be seen smiling next to a festive display featuring Peanuts characters Snoopy and Woodstock in the back of a group featuring Demmer, Mahomes and more."

Kelce and Swift "were smiling so big and just kept saying 'Merry Christmas, thank you for working on Christmas," Robyn recalled. "My mind just froze," she said, adding, "Of course I said 'Merry Christmas and thank you so much.'"

Kelce and Swift are set to get married next year. But first, Kelce will have to make a huge decision whether he wants to come back and play another season in the National Football League.

