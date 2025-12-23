Thursday’s Chiefs Home Finale Sets Up as Legendary Script for Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s a legendary script fit for a legend.

Travis Kelce has 49 career touchdown receptions at Arrowhead Stadium, approaching what could be his final game at the only home he’s known in 13 NFL seasons.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are hoping it’s not a Christmas swan song, his final home game. But over 13 years, they know he’s been a true gift.

“Man, it's sad,” said Chris Jones, Kelce’s teammate since 2016. “He’s my brother. And just be able to share the field with him, I hope it isn't his last ride, but if it is, just take my hat off to him. Hell of a career.”

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Andy Reid's second draft choice in Kansas City

Andy Reid knows that career well. After selecting Eric Fisher No. 1 overall in 2013, the second player the Chiefs drafted in Reid’s Kansas City tenure was Kelce.

“I think his numbers and personality, the person, I think speak for themselves,” Reid said Wednesday, noting he doesn’t know whether Kelce will return for a 14th season. “Phenomenal person, great for the community. … He's everything you want from a from a player representing an organization.”

Feb. 12, 2023: Andy Reid and Travis Kelce celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. | Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Nagy was there in 2013, too. Hired as Reid’s first quarterbacks coach in Kansas City, Nagy remembers a kid from Northeast Ohio who grew into a legend.

“What Travis has done to this organization, to his teammates, to his coaches, to this city, it's special,” Nagy said Tuesday, asked about Kelce potentially playing his final game at Arrowhead. “And you hate to even hear that. I hope like hell that it’s not true.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) falls to the ground after being tackled against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

What is true, however, is Kelce hasn’t checked out mentally, not even close. Despite being mathematically eliminated for the first time since 2014, snapping Kelce’s streak of 10 consecutive playoff berths, he’s preparing like Thursday is another Super Bowl.

“Even in these last couple games,” Nagy added, “where we're out of the playoffs, mathematically, we're out, and he's out here every day of practice, leading, helping people out, fighting his ass off on game day. Has a great spirit with him on the sideline.

“And I think that should go to show a lot of guys on this team, these younger guys, why he's playing this game, and why he's so special. Personally, I don't ever want to take that for granted. I know how much we love him as a city and as coaches, and I just, I hope that's not true. I'd love to see him play more.”

Watch Matt Nagy discuss below...

Only two players in the 53-year history of the stadium have played more games. The future Hall of Famer will play Arrowhead game No. 111 on Christmas night against Denver (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). Including postseason, only punter Dustin Colquitt (125) and Hall of Fame guard Will Shields (116) have suited up more at the stadium.

