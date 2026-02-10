Here’s a Tangible Indicator Pressure’s Finally Off Chiefs Entering 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Remember the documentary ESPN and Skydance produced during the 2024 season and released in August?

“Every year, that’s the only goal we have, is winning the Super Bowl,” Patrick Mahomes said to lead off the official trailer for The Kingdom. “If we don’t win it, it’s a failure.”

2025 was obviously a failure

They failed miserably in 2025, missing the playoffs for the first time in 11 years and finishing with Andy Reid’s first losing record as Chiefs head coach.

And after a 6-11 season, a lot of people are no longer picturing the Chiefs as Super Bowl-winning material. The Buffalo Bills are the current favorites to win the AFC in 2026. The Los Angeles Chargers are favored by most to win the AFC West.

Another obvious sign of disrespect

While the Chiefs won’t back away from that standard goal so bluntly explained by Mahomes, some early power rankings have Kansas City simply backing away.

“With ﻿﻿﻿﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿﻿﻿﻿ already headlong into his rehab,” Eric Edholm wrote Tuesday on NFL.com, “and the Chiefs angling for ﻿﻿﻿Travis Kelce﻿﻿﻿ to lace 'em up for one more season, the vibes appear to be slightly back on the upswing in Kansas City.”

Back on the upswing until Edholm revealed his Chiefs power ranking – 19th.

Nineteenth.

Are the Kansas City Chiefs really in the bottom half of the NFL, only two seasons removed from the league’s first repeat Super Bowl title since 2004? Edholm thinks so.

“There are still plenty of issues to iron out beyond that,” he said, “with tackle ﻿﻿﻿Jawaan Taylor﻿﻿﻿'s contract (set to cost $27.4 million against the cap) and cornerback ﻿﻿﻿Jaylen Watson﻿﻿﻿'s free-agent status being pretty pressing ones. The Chiefs have let defensive backs walk in past offseasons and could opt to do so again, but it would leave a void.”

Everyone has issues, though. At least there’s clearly a void in the level of outside pressure on the Chiefs compared the last seven seasons. They haven’t entered a year with so little pressure since 2017, Mahomes’ rookie year.

Edholm said Chiefs general manager Brett Veach camped out in front of the defensive-line prospects for two consecutive days at last month’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Kansas City owns the No. 9-overall selection in the April 23 draft.

“Adding another pass rusher to go along with ﻿﻿﻿Chris Jones﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿George Karlaftis﻿﻿﻿ would make a lot of sense,” Edholm noted.

Sure, but what makes even more sense is putting the Chiefs in the 11-15 tier of the league’s hierarchy, at least until they prove 2025 was the beginning of a downfall and not simply an aberration.

