Top 3 Defensive Standouts for Chiefs vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive approach has been strong all season, but sometimes things don't always unfold as they're written up. Thankfully for the franchise, the defensive game plan stepped up to the plate and delivered a strong defensive performance to hold back the Indianapolis Colts.

This past Sunday, the Chiefs' defense kept the franchise in the game, holding the Colts to 20 points, rendering them scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime, leading Kansas City to victory. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has a slew of players to be proud of, but three in particular.

According to Pro Football Focus' Premium Statistic feature, three Kansas City defenders stand out above all else. Here they are (minimum 40 total defensive snaps played).

3. LB Nick Bolton

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Spagnuolo's anchor on defense has seen his fair share of ups and downs this season, as his first half didn't provide anything explosive. However, in his last three games, Bolton has started to come to life, and it showed in his performance against the Colts in Week 12.

Collecting eight total tackles, two solo tackles, and one quarterback hit, Bolton earned an overall PFF grade of 75.8, a run defense grade of 70.9, a tackling grade of 60.4, a pass rush grade of 49 and a coverage grade of 75.9.

2. CB Jaylen Watson

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The stellar season of Jaylen Watson continues, as he inched closer to setting a new career high in total tackles against the Colts. Following the game, Watson has collected 45 total tackles on the season, putting him four shy of tying his career high.

Against the Colts, Watson collected three total tackles, one assisted tackle, one pass defended, and had a strong role in the victory for the Chiefs .

According to PFF, Watson earned an overall grade of 77.9, a run defense grade of 63.4, a tackling grade of 77.6, a pass rush grade of 60, and a coverage grade of 80.1.

1. DT Chris Jones

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In a season where he hasn't lived up to normality, Chris Jones looked like Chris Jones against the Colts. A leader on defense and the heart and soul of this franchise, it was important for Jones to step up to the challenge and lead the Chiefs to victory from a defensive standpoint.

According to PFF, Jones was the highest-ranked defensive Chiefs performer, earning an 82.2 overall grade, a run defense grade of 65.4, a tackling grade of 67.4, and a pass rush grade of 80.2.

