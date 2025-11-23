How Chiefs' Thrilling Overtime Victory Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts riding a two-game losing streak and sitting at a 5-5 record. This game had a ton riding on it for the Chiefs, as their playoff hopes were clearly on the line.
Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones, both former first-round picks, sit in spots one and two and lead the NFL in average passing yards per game. For Mahomes, it's about staying consistent; for Jones, it's about doing what he's done all season. Here's how the game unfolded.
1st Quarter:
The Chiefs defense hit the field to begin the game as Jones and the NFL leading offense looked to get things started. Steve Spagnuolo's defense did it's job, forcing Indianapolis to punt the ball away, giving Mahomes and the offense a chance to get things going.
In two plays, Mahomes threw an interception and gave the Colts positioning right near the end zone. The next two plays resulted in a Colts touchdown, as the Chiefs started playing catch-up early. 7-0 Colts.
The Chiefs started their offensive attack with primarily runs, as Kareem Hunt looked strong in the early go-around. Mahomes didn't steer clear of the passing game after the interception, though, finding Brashard Smith and Xavier Worthy, methodically looking to tie the game.
Just when the Chiefs thought they tied the game on a Travis Kelce touchdown, a Jawaan Taylor face mask penalty. Going into the second quarter, the Chiefs still have the ball, but not a tie game. 7-0 Colts.
2nd Quarter:
The Chiefs' long drive would end in a field goal. 7-3 Colts.
Following the long effort on offense for the Chiefs, the Colts added to their lead, scoring their second touchdown of the game, making it 14-3. The Chiefs would stay consistent in chopping away at the Colts' lead, putting up two more field goals on back to back drives, bringing the score to 14-9 Colts going into halftime.
3rd Quarter:
The Chiefs got the ball to begin the second half, but went three and out, giving the Colts the football to begin their first drive of the third quarter, starting at the Indianapolis 37-yard line. The Kansas City defense couldn't hold the Colts back, as they added three more to their lead. 17-9 Colts.
Kansas City struggled moving the ball even more in this quarter, having to go three and out once more. Jones marched the Colts offense to field goal territory, and the only saving grace for the Chiefs is that their opponents are settling for field goals instead of touchdowns. 20-9 Colts.
4th Quarter:
The Chiefs needed some offense to show life in this game, and that's what they got with their second drive of the fourth quarter, resulting in a touchdown. The beginning of the quarter's fumble went for not for the Chiefs, inching closer to tying or grabbing the lead. A two-point play made 20-17 Colts.
Both teams would trade three-and-outs, and with less than six minutes left in the game, it was vital for the Chiefs to do something offensively. Mahomes found Rashee Rice for a 47-yard pass, getting the Chiefs to midfield with a chance to grab the lead.
With less than one minute left in the game, the Chiefs tied the game with a field goal. 20-20 tie headed to overtime.
Overtime
The Colts punted the ball away on their first drive in overtime, giving Mahomes and Kansas City a chance to win this game. A big pass to Rice got the Chiefs to Indianapolis' 24-yard line. Running the clock down to two minutes remaining, the Chiefs were in a prime place to score.
Harrison Butker added three and won the game 23-20.
The Chiefs' playoff hopes sit above 50% after the win.
