Chiefs' Toub Breaks Down Smith’s Huge Punt Return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Brashard Smith got his first NFL touchdown last week.

After the game at his locker, the rookie said he should’ve had two. His 44-yard punt return in the fourth quarter came ever so close to busting for six points.

“I'm excited about Brashard,” special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday. “Obviously, he had a really good game last week, two returns, averaging like 27.5. I mean, it was really nice to see young player that really hasn't done it in an NFL game. It was his first reps that he got in a game.”

Showing innate talent, Smith fielded the punt cleanly and took center stage in the wall return near the sideline.

“I knew what I could do,” Smith said after Thursday’s 20-13 loss to Denver, “just getting the ball in my hand.

“I should’ve scored. I gotta finish. I gotta finish, though.”

Secret to springing Smith

Toub said the most important part of the return was neutralizing the Broncos’ gunners, the players split out like wide receivers at the snap.

“That's always the key,” Toub said. “If you can get out and get to the edge, it's because the guys did a good job on the gunner. So we got the gunners blocked, and then our guys did a good job of climbing up to the next level and getting over the top.”

And if not for Denver linebacker Dondrea Tillman, who pinned the rookie returner on the sideline, Smith could’ve easily scored. After Tillman, punter Jeremy Crawshaw was Smith’s only man to beat.

“But we'll take the 44-yard return to set up our offense,” Toub said. “I think we got three points on it, but it was a good at that point in the game. Keep us alive.”

It didn’t just keep the Chiefs alive. Harrison Butker’s field goal, set up by Smith’s return, tied the game at 13 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Toub said it was just a preview of what’s to come for Smith, a seventh-round selection. Seventh-round draft choices are never guaranteed to make their team’s Week 1 rosters. Just ask Chris Oladokun, cut by the Steelers after they drafted him in 2022.

But Smith’s special-teams prowess has kicked down the door to a pretty exciting future, both in the return game and on offense. The rookie also has 481 yards on 18 kickoff returns (26.7 avg.). Looking ahead to next season, Toub sees big things for Smith.

“I think kick return for sure,” said Toub. “You know, punt returner, he's still developing. We're always looking for new guys. I mean, that's just the way my life is, in our special-teams world. So, he's a guy that we're going to have and we're excited about.”

