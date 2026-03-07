Chiefs Retain Another Familiar Piece

The Kansas City Chiefs will experience a lot of roster turnover this offseason, but the team is retaining one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, according to Senior NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

"The Chiefs have agreed to terms to bring back long snapper James Winchester, per source, as he gets a one-year, $1.75 million fully-guaranteed deal," Rapoport reported. "This keeps him as the NFL's highest-paid long snapper."

Significance of Signing

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with long snapper James Winchester (41) after a field goal during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Winchester, who will be 37 years old before the next season, is the oldest player on the roster and the second-longest tenured player, behind only Travis Kelce . The Chiefs' special teams unit will have continuity, as Winchester's return keeps him alongside kicker Harrison Butker, who is also the highest-paid player at his position.

The 11-year veteran, who signed with Kansas City in 2015, has been one of the most consistent players on the team, as his operation and attention to detail are always spot on.

Special teams is an often-overlooked aspect, but Kansas City has won countless games in recent memory due to that unit picking up the slack when the offense and/or defense is struggling. The margins between winning and losing in the NFL are paper-thin, and sometimes it just takes one play from that unit to completely flip the script.

Winchester's Grateful for Career in Kansas City

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) celebrates a play against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last offseason , the veteran long snapper went into depth about his time with the Chiefs' organization, discussing how he has been able to live out his dreams with this team.

“I would have called you crazy if you would have said I would be going into Year 11, having had the opportunity to play in five Super Bowls and be a part of three championships,” Winchester said. “That’s not including all the AFC West championships and [other] things that we’ve got to be a part of… it’s been a dream come true.”

October 23, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“The longer you play, you realize [that in] players, coaches [and] staff, there’s just a big turnover,” Winchester continued. “I feel like in Kansas City, I’ve been fortunate to be with those guys from the top down. Our head coach hasn’t changed, and then you run through one of the best coordinators to ever do it in Dave Toub. Getting to play for that guy? It doesn’t get any better than that.”