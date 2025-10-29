One Ideal Trade Deadline Move for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League have a lot of choices to make before the 4th of Nov. The NFL Trade Deadline will come to a close that day at 4 p.m., and seeing how the Chiefs have played recently, adding to their roster could push them over the edge.... again.
Several rumors have come out surrounding which positional group the Chiefs will go after before the deadline, but with recent news of Isiah Pacheco's injury, perhaps one of those rumors could come true.
The Chiefs' running back room has easily been its weakest offensive group this season, as Pacheco and Kareem Hunt have done a majority of the heavy lifting, but haven't gotten a ton of success. Even with Brashard Smith on the back burner for the room, an addition wouldn't hurt this struggling room.
Sports Illustrated's Trade Deadline Wishlist
According to Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr, the Chiefs would be in the market for adding another running back to their room. Despite the need for a defensive lineman, Kansas City should want to strike while the iron's hot. A perfect addition would come from the New Orleans Saints, and for not that big of an asking price.
- "I think this is one of the most popular model trades we’ve seen this season, and I would be remiss if I didn’t include it on my list (even if Kamara has said he doesn’t want to leave New Orleans)," Orr wrote.
- "I think of Kamara less as a part of the busy Chiefs’ backfield rotation and more as someone else you can stick out wide and use to motion opposing teams to death with. Kamara could fill in that iconic Tyreek Hill role that made third-and-short plays nearly automatic thanks to his ability to destroy a slower defender at the line of scrimmage and find open space.
The asking price in Orr's eyes would be the Chiefs trading away a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 conditional sixth-round pick. Seeing how well the Chiefs have performed over the years, losing out on these late-round draft picks.
Kamara has been a reliable running back throughout his NFL career, all of which has been spent with New Orleans. Through eight weeks of the 2025 campaign, Kamara has collected 363 rushing yards in 100 carries.
