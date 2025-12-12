Top Two RBs the Chiefs Must Consider in Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs have a clear running back issue, and it's been on display all season. With several current Chiefs running backs set to become free agents at the end of the season, general manager Brett Veach will have no choice but to respond to the biggest hole on offense.

Isiah Pacheco hasn't performed well this season, Brashard Smith is too young to rely on and that's been on display this season, and veteran Kareem Hunt continues to lead the room in rushing yards. The most reasonable player to bring back would be Hunt, but what other options do the Chiefs have?

Here are two NFL-ready running backs that the Chiefs should consider in free agency when that eventually does roll around.

1. Breece Hall

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Chiefs were very connected to New York Jets running back Breece Hall this trade deadline, but the Chiefs reportedly weren't willing to give up a third-round draft pick or better to acquire Hall. In hindsight, the trade could have easily boosted the Chiefs' offense from where it is now.

One thing that might hold the Chiefs back in adding Hall is the market value he is projected to earn. According to Spotrac.com, Hall has a market value of four years, $41,733,964 Avg. Salary: $10,433. Going into the offseason, the Chiefs have $-34,173,533 in cap space for 2026.

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Going into Week 15, Hall has collected 877 rushing yards in 201 carries, has scored three touchdowns rushing, one receiving, and is just out of the Top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards leaders.

Just because the Chiefs didn't pull the trigger on adding Hall to the offense this season doesn't mean that they wouldn't be interested in adding Hall in the offseason. Freeing up some cap space is a must for Kansas City to add top-end free agents this offseason.

2. Rico Dowdle

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

When looking at how current market values sit, the Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle might be one player the Chiefs keep their eye on, purely for worth and production. This season with the Panthers, Dowdle has collected 929 rushing yards in 13 games, 192 carries, and scored a career-high five touchdowns.

The former Dallas Cowboy holds a market value of two years, $15,676,846, according to Spotrac.com, which averages out to $7,838,423 per season. Currently making $2.75 million this season, Dowdle will easily see a pay increase.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) rushes as New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) defends during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Either of these running back additions would increase how the Chiefs room looks going into the new season, but fans will have to wait to see how Veach plans to go about this area this offseason.

