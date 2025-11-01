How Chiefs’ Pachyderm Greases Wheels for Highly Efficient Offense
BUFFALO, N.Y. – If the Chiefs didn’t already have enough mouths to feed, now they have a pachyderm.
It’s OK, though, because JuJu Smith-Schuster isn’t a hungry, hungry hippo. He’s helping to feed others first, and he’ll gladly take the leftovers.
“This week, they call me Big Hippo because I'm one of the big guys,” the wide receiver explained Friday. “I'm on the line of scrimmage making those blocks.”
Those blocks have been critical to Kansas City, especially in short yardage. And when the Chiefs can operate with a multiple-score lead, Smith-Schuster becomes even more effective. In those situations, defenses tend to focus more on Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and a rejuvenated Travis Kelce.
“It’s honestly because we're scoring touchdowns,” Kelce said on this week’s edition of New Heights. “I think when everybody's getting a piece of the pie like this, there's a lot of focus on me and obviously Rashee. And you got one of the fastest guys in the league, Xavier.
“And then all of a sudden, JuJu is wide-ass (expletive) open in the middle of the field because you forgot about him.”
Intangible role in offense
The Chiefs haven’t forgotten about him. His experience is one thing – he’s making his fourth career trip to Buffalo this week when the Chiefs (5-3) visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) – but his leadership is another. The coaching staff has given him other vicarious monikers in prior gameplans. Little Big Pony, for instance.
A 6-1, 215-pound veteran in his ninth year out of Southern Cal, Smith-Schuster has 289 yards and a touchdown on 24 catches. And on an offense that leads the NFL with 23.6 first downs per game, he’s has moved the chains with a reception on 15 occasions (third on the team behind Kelce and Hollywood Brown).
But when he’s not finding holes for Patrick Mahomes in the defense, Big Hippo is opening holes for the run game. Kelce loves the way the veteran does it, too.
“He's an agitator,” Kelce said. “He's gonna get sh** riled up and get people out of playing their game. He's a showman. He loves to have fun. He likes to do fun, first-down motions. He enjoys playing the game of football at the highest level possible. You know what I mean?
“And when you're doing that kind of stuff, yeah, it's gonna piss some guys off. When you're having success, man, it's the best.”
Selfless leadership
And if the receiver creates success for teammates, that equals success in his dictionary, too. That’s why he relishes his role.”
“At the end of the day, I'm all about the team, if the team wins,” Smith-Schuster said. “Our goal is obviously get to the Super Bowl and winning that. So, if the team wins, that's all that matters. And at the end of the day, everyone's being taken care of. Just play that role.”
