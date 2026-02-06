KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce joined his sister in-law Kylie in San Francisco this week and touched briefly on potentially retiring. Emphasis on briefly.

But in discussing his plethora of viral moments, the Chiefs’ tight end touch on a household name who, incidentally, is now retired. He set the record straight on his “speeches” from the South Lawn at the White House, following Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl victories.

May 31, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; President Joe Biden shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as he welcomes the team to the White House to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVIII on Friday, May 31, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY | Josh Morgan-USA TODAY

“I will say one of my absolute favorites,” said Kylie on Friday’s edition of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, “I think it was outstanding comedic timing by you, was the White House podium. … It was so funny. No, you nailed that.”

Recap from the South Lawn

The first year, after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 57, Kelce upstaged Andy Reid at the podium before Patrick Mahomes picked him off like a shutdown corner. A year later, then-President Joe Biden stepped to the podium and invited Kelce to kick things off with an, “It’s all you, Pal.”

A sheepish Kelce, a year wiser after helping the Chiefs to the NFL’s first back-to-back Super Bowl championships since 2004, was more reserved in a hilarious way.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid presents President Joe Biden with a Chiefs helmet during the team's visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl 58 victory. | Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK

“…My fellow Americans,” Kelce began, “it’s nice to see you all here again. … I’m not gonna lie, President Biden. They told me if I came up here, I’d get tased, so I’m gonna go back to my spot.”

This week with his sister in-law, Kelce set the record straight on those moments.

“You know that everyone thinks that I tapped President Biden on the shoulder and, like, flanked him,” Kelce explained. “And that is not true. I did not flank the President, just to get on the mic … No, he just, he just kind of opened. It was just good.”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On his potential retirement

As far as his own retirement decision, the Chiefs’ tight end got a gentle nudge from his brother’s wife.

After they discussed the surreal nature of a February without the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and Kelce explained how in a lot of ways he felt like the 2025 team was better than the 2024 version, the tight end shared how he fought to finish the year without Mahomes.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think it's a nice break,” Kylie suggested, “to run it back next year.”

“We’re going there?” her brother in-law asked.

“Okay, there we go,” Kylie responded before quickly changing the subject.

