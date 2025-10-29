Arrowhead Report

These Five Chiefs Were Undoubtedly the Best Offensively in Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has been one not to mess with, and it was further proved in the dominant Week 8 victory against the Washington Commanders.

Dominic Minchella

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs pushed their winning ways to three straight games after defeating the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Regardless of a slow start, the Chiefs' offense finished the game scoring 28 points for the fifth straight game.

While there was real concern surrounding the state of the franchise after starting the season 0-2, these Chiefs look better than ever. On the backs of several offensive contributors all season, the collective effort is what it will take Kansas City to get back to the promised land.

According to Pro Football Focus, several Chiefs had what it took to take down the Commanders in Week 8, but it was these five who went above and beyond. Without further ado, here are the top five offensive Chiefs from the Monday Night Football victory (minimum 30 snaps).

5. WR Xavier Worthy

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Despite starting the season dealing with a shoulder injury, Xavier Worthy has been a key contributor in the games he's played for Kansas City. The second-year wide receiver has shown vast improvements from year one to year two, and it was on display against the Commanders.

According to PFF, Worthy earned an overall grade of 68.8 for his efforts against Washington, with a receiving/passing grade of 68.4 and a run blocking grade of 58.0 in 58 total snaps played.

4. TE Travis Kelce

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Regardless of the slow start to the game, Travis Kelce was the best receiving option for Patrick Mahomes in terms of receiving yards. In six receptions, eight targets, Kelce hauled in 99 receiving yards and scored a very important touchdown in the Chiefs' franchise history.

According to PFF, Kelce earned an overall grade of 74.9, a pass/receiving grade of 75, a pass blocking grade of 68.7, and a run blocking grade of 61.3.

3. WR Rashee Rice

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Finishing just behind Kelce in receiving yards against the Commanders, Rashee Rice has been exactly as advertised since returning to the franchise in Week 7. His speed was on full display, as Rice continues to prove himself to be the best receiving option the franchise has when healthy.

According to PFF, Rice finished with a 75.3 overall grade, a 75.4 passing/receiving grade, a 62.6 run grade, and a 46.6 run blocking grade. Rice was also called for two penalties in the game and scored one touchdown.

2. C Creed Humphrey

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

With some injuries and absences on the offensive line, veteran center Creed Humphrey continues to dominate defenders and protect Patrick Mahomes.

According to PFF, Humphrey had an overall grade of 75.9, an 83.4 pass blocking grade, and a 72.5 run blocking grade in 68 total snaps played.

1. QB Patrick Mahomes

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes tapped into another gear coming out of halftime, helping the Chiefs win their third straight game. At the end of the game, Mahomes' line score finished with 299 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

According to PFF, Mahomes led the Chiefs on the offensive side of the ball, securing an 82.8 overall grade, an 81.7 passing grade, a 63.2 run grade, and a 60 run blocking grade. He was also penalized once in 69 total snaps played.

