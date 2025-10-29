These Five Chiefs Were Undoubtedly the Best Offensively in Week 8
The Kansas City Chiefs pushed their winning ways to three straight games after defeating the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Regardless of a slow start, the Chiefs' offense finished the game scoring 28 points for the fifth straight game.
While there was real concern surrounding the state of the franchise after starting the season 0-2, these Chiefs look better than ever. On the backs of several offensive contributors all season, the collective effort is what it will take Kansas City to get back to the promised land.
According to Pro Football Focus, several Chiefs had what it took to take down the Commanders in Week 8, but it was these five who went above and beyond. Without further ado, here are the top five offensive Chiefs from the Monday Night Football victory (minimum 30 snaps).
5. WR Xavier Worthy
Despite starting the season dealing with a shoulder injury, Xavier Worthy has been a key contributor in the games he's played for Kansas City. The second-year wide receiver has shown vast improvements from year one to year two, and it was on display against the Commanders.
According to PFF, Worthy earned an overall grade of 68.8 for his efforts against Washington, with a receiving/passing grade of 68.4 and a run blocking grade of 58.0 in 58 total snaps played.
4. TE Travis Kelce
Regardless of the slow start to the game, Travis Kelce was the best receiving option for Patrick Mahomes in terms of receiving yards. In six receptions, eight targets, Kelce hauled in 99 receiving yards and scored a very important touchdown in the Chiefs' franchise history.
According to PFF, Kelce earned an overall grade of 74.9, a pass/receiving grade of 75, a pass blocking grade of 68.7, and a run blocking grade of 61.3.
3. WR Rashee Rice
Finishing just behind Kelce in receiving yards against the Commanders, Rashee Rice has been exactly as advertised since returning to the franchise in Week 7. His speed was on full display, as Rice continues to prove himself to be the best receiving option the franchise has when healthy.
According to PFF, Rice finished with a 75.3 overall grade, a 75.4 passing/receiving grade, a 62.6 run grade, and a 46.6 run blocking grade. Rice was also called for two penalties in the game and scored one touchdown.
2. C Creed Humphrey
With some injuries and absences on the offensive line, veteran center Creed Humphrey continues to dominate defenders and protect Patrick Mahomes.
According to PFF, Humphrey had an overall grade of 75.9, an 83.4 pass blocking grade, and a 72.5 run blocking grade in 68 total snaps played.
1. QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes tapped into another gear coming out of halftime, helping the Chiefs win their third straight game. At the end of the game, Mahomes' line score finished with 299 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
According to PFF, Mahomes led the Chiefs on the offensive side of the ball, securing an 82.8 overall grade, an 81.7 passing grade, a 63.2 run grade, and a 60 run blocking grade. He was also penalized once in 69 total snaps played.
OnSI sincerely appreciates your trust in delivering you the best information in Chiefs Kingdom; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the conversation by giving your thoughts on how Week 8 unfolded by visiting our Facebook page (here).