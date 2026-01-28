Two Free Agents the Chiefs Will Want Back

The Kansas City Chiefs have had an early start to their offseason because of the disappointing season that they had in 2025.

The Chiefs did not make the playoffs for the first time in a long time. The Chiefs are now looking for ways to improve their team this offseason, and when it comes to next season, this could be the thing that turns it around for them. The players who have been with the Chiefs during their deep Super Bowl runs will now get much-needed rest.

Not only will it give the locking room some extra motivation, but it will also be a sign to the front office that this time this offseason, they did a good job in getting the team in position to be better.

It has not worked out for the Chiefs over the last few offseasons because they did not make that many moves, and they waited more than they took action. Now, they need to make the moves they believe will work for their team next season, instead of waiting for other teams to make moves first.

General manager Brett Veach will have the responsibility to make sure he retains the free agents from the Chiefs that he and the coaching staff believe will help the team win games next season. There are two key free agents that the Chiefs want to bring back next season, and one of them they will have to wait for his decision. These two players are cornerback Jaylen Watson and tight end Travis Kelce.

PFF ranked these two players on their top free agent list. One thing to note is that these two players will have other teams looking to sign them.

21. CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs

Snaps: 1,907 | PFF grade: 76.4

Watson posted a career-high 74.9 PFF grade in 2025, a performance that should position him well in free agency. He has improved his PFF grade in every NFL season and limits mistakes, as his 5.8% missed tackle rate tied for ninth in the league this year.

77. TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Snaps: 3,009 | PFF grade: 80.1

It feels like there's only one landing spot for Kelce, and that's back in Kansas City. He's no longer the best tight end in football, but he was still productive enough in 2025. He ranked in the top 25 at the position in yards per route run, PFF receiving grade and receiving yards, and he can be expected to produce like an above-average starter again in 2026.

