Best Fits for Top 3 Chiefs Preparing for Free Agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NFL’s favorite oxymoron is legal tampering. Tampering is never legal but the league will allow players still under contract to negotiate with suitors starting Monday at 11 a.m. CT.

The Chiefs have 21 players set to become unrestricted free agents next week. Sports Illustrated sees three of them fitting well with other teams. Regardless of what happens next week, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is keeping open lines of communication.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“There's some times where you don't think a guy's going to come back here,” Veach explained at last week’s combine, “and then all of a sudden, because you either didn't execute something, or someone else took a different deal, things open back up. And so, I think you just need to remain flexible and fluid during these situations but always have layers of backup plans when you enter this part of the season.”

That part of the season is upon the Chiefs, and here are their top-ranked free agents and best fits, according to SI’s writers.

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) walks the sideline during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jaylen Watson to Giants or Rams

Matt Verderame sees three years and $54 million in Watson’s future, a hard-earned payday for a cornerback Veach found in the seventh round four years ago. He’s expected to become the first Chiefs player to change teams when free agency opens Monday, potentially with new Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

“Watson is underrated nationally because he’s not one of the superstar names on the Chiefs,” Verderame wrote Tuesday, “such as Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones or Trent McDuffie. However, Watson has been excellent over the past two years, totaling two interceptions and six passes defensed in 2025 while playing 96% of the snaps. He’ll get low-end, No. 1 corner money either in Kansas City or elsewhere.”

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Bryan Cook to Bears or Steelers

Three years and $45 million. That’s the projection Cook can expect on the open market next week, according to Gilberto Manzano. And when that happens, Steve Spagnuolo will feel some pain realizing he’s losing one of his best players.

“Cook chose an ideal time to have a career year,” Manzano wrote. “The 2022 second-round pick was a reliable player during the Chiefs’ three consecutive trips to the Super Bowl. But he took his game to another level this season, recording a career-high 86 total tackles and six passes defensed. With his vast experience, Cook, who has 47 career starts, could have plenty of suitors.”

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) hugs Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce to Chiefs (or Browns)

Sometimes, a baby swan looks like an ugly duckling when it’s obviously out of place. That’s the feeling when envisioning Kelce in a Browns uniform, even though Cleveland is his hometown. But until Kelce officially decides to return, and until Veach gets him under contract, he still qualifies on the list of Chiefs free agents potentially joining other teams.

“Kelce appeared to be slowing down considerably (in 2024),” Verderame wrote, “posting 823 yards on 8.5 yards per reception with three touchdowns, all the lowest totals of his career. The 36-year-old star had similar numbers in 2025, with 76 catches on 108 targets for 851 yards and five touchdowns. This may seem like a decline for Kelce’s lofty standards, but he’s still one of the most productive tight ends, evident by receiving another Pro Bowl berth in ’25.

“If Kelce doesn’t retire, the smart money says he and the Chiefs will work out a one-year deal, but if he’s available, he should have ample suitors.”

Chiefs Kingdom, free agency kicks off in five days but there’s no reason to sign with any other team. On SI is your best choice for analysis and news on your beloved Chiefs. So, sign up for our FREE newsletter with fresh info emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.