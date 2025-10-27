Gillotte Time: 3 Things I’m Watching Monday Night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As they near the midpoint of their season, the Chiefs have gotten a lot out of their draft class.
But so far, Ashton Gillotte has been just an alligator waiting in the reeds.
The Chiefs (4-3) could use the hungry defensive end beginning with a Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) clash with the Commanders (3-4).
A 6-3, 270-pound rookie, Gillotte led the nation in quarterback hurries last year at Louisville. He also racked up 25½ career sacks in college. But so far this season, his contributions have largely gone unnoticed.
So far, Gillotte has played in 41 percent of Kansas City’s defensive snaps and per Pro Football Focus, he’s performed better against the run. In seven games, he has nine tackles (four solo), one for loss, and one quarterback hit.
And now that Kansas City has lost Omarr Norman-Lott, the Chiefs need Gillotte to break his hibernation even more so. Gillotte (66th), who went three picks after Norman-Lott (63rd) in the draft, helped his teammate off the field last week.
Gillotte saw Patrick Mahomes and Tyquan Thornton assisting Norman-Lott, and quickly ran to take over for Thornton. The gesture was more than a mark of respect for Gillotte’s roommate since they joined the team in April.
Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota has been sacked five times in three games this season. Tonight could be Gillotte’s breakout game.
Brashard Smith eyes more touches, especially on kickoffs
Another rookie poised to break out, Smith has earned the trust of Patrick Mahomes and his coaches. He led the team last week with an early career-high 81 scrimmage yards (42 receiving, 39 rushing) last week.
“Just coming in every day,” Smith said Saturday, “and just expecting to learn more and just growing. So, I feel pretty good, and I feel like I'm growing. So that's all I can ask for.”
One thing he asked for and didn’t get last week was a kickoff return. The Raiders had just one kickoff in the shutout, and it sailed into the end zone for touchback. But special teams coordinator Dave Toub confirmed Smith is squarely still in the team’s return plans.
And that’s where Smith can really affect Monday’s game. The Chiefs will need it, too. Washington owns the league’s second-best overall special-teams production, per Toub’s internal rankings.
Worthy of respect
Clearly, when Xavier Worthy returned from injury in Week 4 against the Ravens, the Chiefs have been head and shoulders above the rest of the league offensively. Everyone knows it.
Travis Kelce credited the second-year wide receiver for taking the top off the Raiders defense and opening space for the tight end’s 44-yard reception last week. Mahomes tells the world weekly that Worthy is so much more than a go-route specialist.
How Worthy continues to open opportunities for the Chiefs will be important in whether Kansas City can jump out to an early lead, and allow their defense to thrive.
