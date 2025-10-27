Gillotte Time: 3 Things I’m Watching Monday Night

Patrick Mahomes with Xavier Worthy On/Off Field

Per @NextGenStats



Worthy On Field

- 70.4 comp pct, 8.4 pass yds/att, 10 TD, 0 INT, 125.7 passer rating



Worthy Off Field

- 62.9 comp pct, 6.5 pass yds/att, 4 TD, 2 INT, passer rating