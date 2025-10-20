Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Lose Rookie to Season-Ending Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs got brutal news Monday afternoon.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy speak during the third quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy speak during the third quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Some called Omarr Norman-Lott the steal of the draft when the Chiefs surprised many by selecting him in the second round.

Unfortunately, injury has now stolen him from the Chiefs.

Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that the defensive tackle tore his ACL in Sunday’s 31-0 win over the Raiders.

omarr norman-lot
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) is checked on by a trainer after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Controversial hit

Norman-Lott was injured on the first play after Kansas City took a 31-0 lead, late in the third quarter. Geno Smith threw a 12-yard pass to Dont’e Thornton but officials flagged tackle Stone Forsythe for a 15-yard personal foul.

With the rookie already on the ground and out of the play, Forsythe drove his full body weight into Norman-Lott as he was attempting to roll. Whether the hit actually caused the injury is unknown but officials called Forsythe for unnecessary roughness.

patrick mahomes, omarr norman-lott, tyquan thornto
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) is helped off the field by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and and cornerback Nohl Williams (20) after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Norman-Lott chucked his helmet 20-plus yards toward the end zone, writhing in pain. Patrick Mahomes and Tyquan Thornton helped him off the field, until fellow rookie Ashton Gillotte stepped in for Thornton.

The picture was symbolic of not only the bond between rookies – who’ve been roommates since they were drafted – but also how much respect Mahomes has for Norman-Lott.

omarr norman-lot
Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) tackles New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What it means

It’s a significant injury for the Chiefs. General manager Brett Veach said in August the Chiefs drafted Norman-Lott specifically to get after quarterbacks and not for his run-stopping skills.

Kansas City has depth at defensive tackle, including practice-squad players Zacch Pickens, Brodric Martin and Marlon Tuipulotu, but none of them are as deft as Norman-Lott in rushing the passer from that position.

zacch picken
Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Already reportedly in the market for defensive linemen with the NFL trade deadline only two weeks away (Tuesday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m. CT), the Chiefs are now expected to become even more aggressive.

Pass rush has been a weak spot for the Chiefs this year. They have sacks on just 7.7 percent of opponent pass attempts, 14th in the NFL.

A 6-3, 315-pound rookie out of Tennessee, Norman Lott had one sack and five tackles over his first five NFL games, with one start. That sack came in his NFL debut, a WWE-style takedown of Jalen Hurts in the 20-17 loss to the Eagles. The Chiefs selected him in the second round (63rd overall).

omarr norman-lot
Tennessee’s Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) celebraes Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott’s (55) sack during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (A nice clean celebration shot.) / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second straight week

Forsythe’s hit on Norman-Lott was the second time in as many weeks an opponent laid an unnecessary hit on a Chiefs player. In the closing seconds of the Chiefs’ 30-17 win over Detroit last Sunday night, Lions safety Brian Branch blasted JuJu Smith-Schuster with a right hook. That action, which Branch called childish afterward, resulted in a one-game suspension.

brian branch, juju smith-schuste
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) get into a fight after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom, breaking news like this is free and available 24/7; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation on the loss of Norman-Lott by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI