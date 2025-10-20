Chiefs Lose Rookie to Season-Ending Injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Some called Omarr Norman-Lott the steal of the draft when the Chiefs surprised many by selecting him in the second round.
Unfortunately, injury has now stolen him from the Chiefs.
Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that the defensive tackle tore his ACL in Sunday’s 31-0 win over the Raiders.
Controversial hit
Norman-Lott was injured on the first play after Kansas City took a 31-0 lead, late in the third quarter. Geno Smith threw a 12-yard pass to Dont’e Thornton but officials flagged tackle Stone Forsythe for a 15-yard personal foul.
With the rookie already on the ground and out of the play, Forsythe drove his full body weight into Norman-Lott as he was attempting to roll. Whether the hit actually caused the injury is unknown but officials called Forsythe for unnecessary roughness.
Norman-Lott chucked his helmet 20-plus yards toward the end zone, writhing in pain. Patrick Mahomes and Tyquan Thornton helped him off the field, until fellow rookie Ashton Gillotte stepped in for Thornton.
The picture was symbolic of not only the bond between rookies – who’ve been roommates since they were drafted – but also how much respect Mahomes has for Norman-Lott.
What it means
It’s a significant injury for the Chiefs. General manager Brett Veach said in August the Chiefs drafted Norman-Lott specifically to get after quarterbacks and not for his run-stopping skills.
Kansas City has depth at defensive tackle, including practice-squad players Zacch Pickens, Brodric Martin and Marlon Tuipulotu, but none of them are as deft as Norman-Lott in rushing the passer from that position.
Already reportedly in the market for defensive linemen with the NFL trade deadline only two weeks away (Tuesday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m. CT), the Chiefs are now expected to become even more aggressive.
Pass rush has been a weak spot for the Chiefs this year. They have sacks on just 7.7 percent of opponent pass attempts, 14th in the NFL.
A 6-3, 315-pound rookie out of Tennessee, Norman Lott had one sack and five tackles over his first five NFL games, with one start. That sack came in his NFL debut, a WWE-style takedown of Jalen Hurts in the 20-17 loss to the Eagles. The Chiefs selected him in the second round (63rd overall).
Second straight week
Forsythe’s hit on Norman-Lott was the second time in as many weeks an opponent laid an unnecessary hit on a Chiefs player. In the closing seconds of the Chiefs’ 30-17 win over Detroit last Sunday night, Lions safety Brian Branch blasted JuJu Smith-Schuster with a right hook. That action, which Branch called childish afterward, resulted in a one-game suspension.
Chiefs Kingdom, breaking news like this is free and available 24/7; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation on the loss of Norman-Lott by visiting our Facebook page (here).