Eliminated From Postseason, Here’s How Chiefs Find Motivation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Approaching what could be the final three games of his career, Travis Kelce has the perspective of a kid.

He gets to eat ice cream. He doesn’t have to eat broccoli.

“You can roll the balls out in a Walmart parking lot,” the tight end said Friday. “Man, sign me up, baby. If I get a chance to play in the NFL, I'm gonna do it.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) lines up for the snap during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

He’ll do it in Tennessee on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) with all the aches and ailments from 214 NFL games over 13 seasons.

“It's an honor to be out there on that field and feeling the discomfort that I'm feeling,” the 36-year-old said. “Because there's a lot of guys and a lot of people that wish they could be out there on that field and get a chance to make those plays, and feel the soreness after a game.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after catching a pas against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While other NFL players eliminated from the postseason have one foot on the field and one foot in sand on a Cancun beach, don’t think the Chiefs are simply going through the motions. They’ll close the first season without playoff games since 2014, but they’re determined to finish well.

“Most importantly, finishing strong,” said All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who’s never experienced an NFL season without playoffs since entering the league in 2016. “Unfortunately, plans didn't go as we’d planned within the season aspect, but there's still a name on the back of your jersey you got to play for.

“Still opportunities for you to broadcast, finish strong as an individual and together as a team, from that perspective. So, I don't ever need to be motivated when I step on the field.”

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) talks to Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When Jones steps on the field, he won’t be thinking solely about the end of 2025. He’s also thinking about how the Chiefs want to begin 2026.

“Next year is still around the corner,” Jones added. “I want to finish strong, make sure the D-line finishes strong, with momentum going into next year.

“Unfortunately, we didn't make it, what we wanted to this year. But that gives us room to improve next year. Success is rented every year. Every year, you have to go out and earn it. Sometimes in life, you don't get what you deserve. You get what you earn.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sack Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Kelce agreed, and noted that motivation has to begin on the inside.

“It's just integrity, man,” the future Hall of Famer said. “I signed up to be a Kansas City Chief and I love doing what I do. I've been dreaming of being in these moments and playing for an NFL team since I was a kid.

“And I think getting back to that will give you more motivation than you could ever need to play this game. And I think it’s the integrity, of being a man about your work and giving everybody your devoted attention and your sense of urgency, to be at your best for them.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The future starts Sunday

Whether he realizes or not, Kelce’s focus on integrity in 2025 will leave a legacy in 2026. While he’s without question setting a strong example for the locker room, especially with Patrick Mahomes set to miss his first games due to injury since 2019, Kelce used some ominous words with regard to next season.

That’s OK, though, because players like Nick Bolton want to carry that torch.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Yeah, we've got an opportunity from a defensive standpoint,” the linebacker said Friday. “There's some things that we can still accomplish as a unit. Obviously, the team’s trying to find ways to win football games and build some confidence going into the next season.”

Bolton’s position coach Brendan Daly, who has six Super Bowl rings, explained on Thursday why that confidence into next year is important. After all, the Chiefs are expected to see a lot of younger players get meaningful snaps before the Jan. 4 finale.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (31) leave the field against the Baltimore Ravens after game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“This is what we do, not who we are,” Daly said. “But it's something that's really important to us, and we want to put our best foot forward. And each and every time we go and step out on the field, we understand that, as coaches, as players, what we do out there, it's our walking, talking, living, breathing resume.”

Jones also wants to help younger players with those resumes, players like Zacch Pickens, who could make his Chiefs debut on Sunday. Ashton Gillotte is another rookie looking to catapult into next season with a solid 2025 finish.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) returns an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“I think it's huge,” Jones said Thursday, “especially if we plan on building off of this with the young guys we have in the room. There's definitely some key points to where we can look at what type of talent we have and know it’s something to build off of.”

