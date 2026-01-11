Why the Chiefs' Biggest Need is Clear

With the disappointing season that the Kansas City Chiefs had this past season, it comes with a high draft pick. The Chiefs will be picking inside the top 10 and No. 9 overall.

That is a pick that the Chiefs have not had in a long time. Now it was disappointing, but the Chiefs have to take full advantage of that pick and make sure they do whatever it takes to land a player that is ready to make an impact right now and make sure he helps the team win next season.

The Chiefs could go a lot of different ways with that pick, and it is going to be a critical one. Whenever you are picking in the top 10, that player needs to be a player you see building with a team right now and in the future. As well as being ready to play and be a starter in the NFL next season. The Chiefs could absolutely do that because they have seen what they have done at the end of the first round when they are picking there. Now, they will not have to wait long to make their first pick.

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

General manager Brett Veach has done a great job in the previous years in the draft. Now, we are going to see what he does with his first pick inside the top 10. The Chiefs have one thing in mind and that is getting quarterback Patrick Mahomes help. That is one position they could do that in. Get Mahomes a player with their first-round pick that comes in and takes off some pressure. That is something Mahomes has needed over the last few seasons

Alec Elijah of Pro Football Network made it clear what the Chiefs need the most as he has them getting Mahomes help with the No. 9 pick of his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

9) Kansas City Chiefs

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Kansas City’s running game has been serviceable but rarely threatening. The Chiefs have rotated backs and leaned heavily on the passing game to compensate. Drafting Jeremiyah Love gives their offense something it has been missing for several seasons: a true difference-maker in the backfield.

Love is especially dangerous in Kansas City because of his versatility. He isn’t just a handoff-only back. He can catch the ball naturally, operate in space, and become a significant weapon in the pass game himself. Drafting Love gives them a chance to develop a backup who can grow into a featured role if Mahomes is not back by Week 1.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

