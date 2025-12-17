Where the Chiefs Stand in Draft Order After Playoff Elimination

The Kansas City Chiefs were officially eliminated from the NFL Playoffs last week. That came as a shock to many fans, teams, and everyone around the NFL.

The Chiefs have not missed the playoffs in a long time. No one thought they would see this happening from a team that has a star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and a star head coach, Andy Reid. But that is a reality. The Chiefs will miss the big games, and now they need to look at a lot of things to make this team better.

One major thing this team cannot do is go into this upcoming offseason and think they could win with the same pieces they have right now.

Things will need to change if they want to be back in the playoffs and a contender in 2026. The Chiefs are already facing a tough battle going into next season, with the injury to Mahomes. The Chiefs will definitely need to start with getting help for Mahomes and giving him the best protection possible.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The one thing the Chiefs will be positioned for better, since they are not going to the playoffs, is their draft position. The Chiefs will have a much better pick than they have had in the last several years. The Chiefs will likely be in the first half of picks in the first round. Right now, the Chiefs are slated at the No. 12 overall pick. With three games left, there is still a lot to be determined on the draft board for the Chiefs. They could move up or down depending on how they do in the remaining games.

Chiefs Prospect for 2026 NFL Draft

One player that the Chiefs could draft with the No. 12 pick is cornerback Brandon Cisse out of the University of South Carolina. Cisse is one of the best cornerbacks, if not the best one, coming out of this draft class. He is great in man-to-man coverage and could be a shut-down corner in the NFL. This is a position that the Chiefs are in much need of. And we also do not know what is going to happen with star cornerback Trent McDuffie, who could be traded this offseason.

Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive back Brandon Cisse (25) warms up prior to a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The cornerback position, as you know, has struggled this season, opposite side of McDuffie. And with adding Cisse, it could give the Chiefs two shutdown corners in the league. That is something most teams do not have.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)