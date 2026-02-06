Dan Orlovsky Drops Truth Bomb on Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs’ Operation

It goes without saying that this past season was one of the most disappointing campaigns for the Kansas City Chiefs in recent memory. Ever since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018, the expectations have been Super Bowl-or-bust for this team.

Obviously, the Chiefs did not reach the Super Bowl , but missing the playoffs entirely while compiling a 6-11 record is why 2025 was a colossal failure for the organization. Not to mention, the 30-year-old quarterback, putting his status for the start of 2026 in serious doubt.

There is concern about Kansas City heading into this offseason, not only because of Mahomes' injury, but also about the current construction of the roster.

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN's NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky sat down with Jason Anderson, who hosts "The Zone" on Sports Radio 810 WHB in Kansas City on Radio Row on Wednesday. The 12-year veteran discussed Mahomes' recent performance and how the organization needs to do a better job of supporting the superstar quarterback.

Mahomes' Recent Track Record

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"It's like a slow fade with Patrick [Mahomes] in Kansas City where you can just see over the course of - let's call it the last two-and-a-half years or so - the demand for him to kind of constantly do more and bear more and burden more," Orlovsky said. "It's so easy for everyone to say, 'Well, yeah you're Patrick Mahomes, you can and you should.' That's just not real. Just because you can, and he has, doesn't mean that you want that to be the course and the majority of an 18-game season and into the playoffs when everybody else is getting paid as well."

Chiefs Need to Adjust the Scheme

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"I've been outspoken that there's a lot of scheme things that, in Kansas City, I still think are and have lacked," Orlovsky said. "I've been outspoken [to] go under center more, put bigger bodies on the field. That doesn't make him [Mahomes] a lesser player. I still think he's going to be at the highest end. He just doesn't have to do it 45 snaps a game."

"I think it helps everybody else, it doesn't just help Patrick," Orlovsky continued. "Patrick is still the most player at the position. I still think he's the best player at the position. Are guys playing better than him over this past year? Yes. That doesn't mean that they are, it's just that maybe they're in a little bit healthier situation; they're not asked to do as much."

Impact of Bieniemy's Return

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"I'll be interested in what [offensive coordinator] [Eric] Bieniemy coming back and no longer Matt Nagy being there, how they evolve," Orlovsky said. "I don't think that you can live in a, 'Well, 80 percent of our snaps are going to be [run-pass options].' I just don't think you can do that nowadays. Six years ago, they could and they did, and it was great, but it's a different era right now."

Overall Thoughts

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Everything that Orlovsky said was true, and the harsh reality is that Kansas City was ill-prepared this past season, thinking Mahomes could mask every blemish on the roster. Instead of focusing on improving in several areas, the Chiefs' front office and coaching staff asked the three-time Super Bowl MVP to excel with subpar personnel at multiple positions.