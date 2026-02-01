What the Chiefs Have To Be Aware of in Free Agency

In a lot of ways, the dominant Kansas City Chiefs may be looking at the rest of the NFL sprint past them. Both quarterbacks who will be playing in the Super Bowl have a chance to win their first one, and it really seems like we're seeing the emergence of a new era.

The Chiefs don't want to get left behind, and they still have Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. That should be enough to keep them competitive, but the AFC gets increasingly more difficult with each season that passes by. What must the Chiefs keep in the back of their minds as they navigate free agency and this offseason of great importance?

What They Must Keep in Mind

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Mason Cameron writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article going over ten upcoming defensive free agents who deserve to get paid. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, two integral parts of their secondary made the list in Bryan Cook and Jaylen Watson.

"Although the Chiefs underperformed this past season, Cook made massive strides, earning a career-best 83.5 PFF overall grade, the fifth-highest mark among qualifying safeties. The 26-year-old stood as the only safety to earn above an 80.0-plus PFF grade in both run defense (80.1) and coverage (83.2). He also ranked above the 90th percentile in missed tackle rate among safeties", said Cameron.

Problems in Their Projected Secondary

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have enjoyed the production of Cook since his rookie season, but they now face the reality that they may be without him soon. He was one of the best safeties in the NFL and helped improve the floor of their secondary, which was much misaligned this season.

"While Cook’s grading profile in previous seasons doesn’t jump off the page, he brings experience as a starter in a complex defensive scheme. His talent is undeniable, and at just over $14 million annually, Cook would rank just inside the 12 highest-paid safeties".

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

I don't think that Andy Reid and the Chiefs will be able to retain Cook, and he'll be a cap casualty. This changes the outlook of their secondary for next season dramatically, which is already projected to be worse. To make matters worse, he's just one player in their secondary who could possibly leave this offseason.

"Joining teammate Bryan Cook on this list, Watson is another standout member of the Chiefs' secondary in line for a lucrative payday. Watson has been one of the most consistent performers in Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme, earning a 68.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons. Over that span, he notched a 74.9 PFF coverage grade at outside cornerback, placing him in the 85th percentile".

Young Playmakers out of the Door

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

From the same draft class as Cook, Watson has exceeded his seventh-round selection and earned himself a big payday due to his consistent and high-level play. He's dealt with injury these past two seasons, but is coming off a season where he had two interceptions, which is a season high for him in his career.

"Watson brings high-percentile length at cornerback to make him an enticing option this free agency cycle. At $12.5 million annually, Watson’s projected value would be in line with Brandon Stephens’ three-year, $36 million deal last offseason with the Jets".

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This is a massive problem for the Chiefs, who don't have the money to bring back either of these players or any of their upcoming free agents. Their current roster is projected to be gutted due to their lack of funds, which is obviously a bad sign from a team that just won six games the previous season.

They have intriguing young pieces like Nohl Williams and still have the veteran leadership of Trent McDuffie they can rely on, but will that be enough to make up for all of their defensive shortcomings? I don't think so, and Steve Spagnuolo is going to have his hands full cooking up defensive schemes to make up for the lack of talent they're going to have in their secondary.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) runs on field for warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens prior to a game during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

I believe their defense as a whole is set for even more regression next season. Chris Jones isn't getting any younger, and the Chiefs have failed to find a worthy successor in their defensive line. If they can't find good production out of their young players and McDuffie proves he isn't enough to carry their secondary, offense might be this team's calling card next season.

