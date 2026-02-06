Predicting Where Chiefs Top Free Agents Sign
In this story:
The Kansas City Chiefs will have major changes to the roster this offseason, as the team is entering a potential retooling phase. After going 6-11 this past season and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014, the Chiefs need to look themselves in the mirror and acknowledge that they are not as good as they once were.
Several players are exiting or have already left their primes, multiple positions across the roster need to improve, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be coming off a torn ACL at some point next season.
In addition, Kansas City has multiple players hitting free agency this offseason, and while the team would love to retain a couple of those players, the Chiefs do not possess the cap flexibility to do so. Kansas City currently sits $54.7 million over the cap and needs to shed all of it before thinking about diving into the free agent market.
All that being said, here are predictions for where Kansas City's top free agents will land this offseason.
Jaylen Watson Signs with Commanders
The 27-year-old cornerback is expected to sign a lucrative contract in free agency this offseason. According to PFF, Watson had his best season in 2025, and he has made steady improvements throughout his career.
- "Watson posted a career-high 74.9 PFF grade in 2025, a performance that should position him well in free agency. He has improved his PFF grade in every NFL season and limits mistakes, as his 5.8% missed tackle rate tied for ninth in the league this year."
Washington attempted to address the secondary by acquiring former New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in 2024. However, the agining defensive back battled injuries and poor performances on the field. With over $76 million in cap space and Jayden Daniels on a rookie contract, the Commanders can splurge a little bit this offseason.
Bryan Cook Signs with Bengals
Cook has been a staple in Kansas City's secondary for the last four seasons, proving to be a bargained draft pick by General Manager Brett Veach. The 26-year-old safety is another player who had an underrated, yet impressive 2025 season, and according to PFF, that was the case.
- "Cook ranked fifth among safeties in PFF grade (83.5) in 2025, producing a career year as he heads toward free agency. A reliable tackler, he recorded missed tackle rates of just 5.6% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2024."
This landing spot makes a ton of sense since Cook spent his entire collegiate career at the University of Cincinnati. Additionally, the Bengals have $54 million in cap space, and should invest most, if not all of it, on the defensive side of the ball.
For more insight and breaking news on the Kansas City Chiefs, go register for our FREE newsletter -- an email with all the latest news each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.