Why Chiefs Could Consider Tyreek Hill Reunion

It's an odd time for the Kansas City Chiefs. After reaching three consecutive Super Bowls, the franchise saw its ways of winning come to a screeching halt as they fell in nine games in one-score games, finishing 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. The team is now entering an offseason there they face significant re-tooling a soft reset of sorts that puts their dynasty at risk.

However, reinforcements could be available in free agency this offseason. This week, the Miami Dolphins began working on starting a clean slate of their roster, releasing key starters, including eight-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The moves helped create tons of money for the Dolphins, but it opens the door for a new possibility.

Tyreek Hill is rehabbing a major leg injury and it’s unclear when or if he’ll play in 2026. He would’ve had $11 million become fully guaranteed this month, so his release was expected. He’ll now be a free agent at age 31. https://t.co/CP3YHprjsm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2026

With offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to the team, the Chiefs could look to go all in with bringing the band back together for one last run to help push the envelope on a return to the postseason.

Why the Chiefs could bring back Tyreek Hill

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

When healthy, the soon-to-be 32-year-old Hill is the most explosive and dangerous playmaker in space in the NFL. No one can truly match his explosiveness, rare burst, sustained speed, and combine spearation and route-running prowess. He is also a terrific athlete who could've competed in the Olympics if he wanted to, and no one would've been surprised had he done so.

The Chiefs need another reliable playmaker, and while they already have similar skill sets to Hill on the roster, a healthy Pro Bowl wideout makes everything better for your offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The reunion of the most dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duo in the sport from 2018-2021 would be great to see, but there could be a legitimate hang up to this possibility.

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after being placed on a medical cart against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Hill suffered a dislocated knee and a torn ACL against the New York Jets earlier in the season, ending his year and potentially a significant amount of playing time in 2026. It is a risk that the Chiefs are willing to take, especially if they believe the rehab process is ahead of schedule. If that is the case, both he and Mahomes could be returning to the field around the same time.

Even with the injury, Hill would still be the top playmaker on the Chiefs roster and would remain one of the top run-after-catch threats in the league. Hill returning to Kansas City adds a new level of intrigue for the once-dominant franchise.

