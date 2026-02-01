Why Chiefs Could Be Beginning Mid-Dynasty Slump

As the Kansas City Chiefs begin their process of potentially retooling their roster, they face a similar predicament that the New England Patriots faced earlier this century.

From 2001 to 2004, it was all the Patriots, winners of three of four Super Bowls in that span of seasons, led by the great Bill Belichick and the young Tom Brady. However, after that phenomenal stretch, the Patriots would remain consistent threats for the Lombardi Trophy, but went winless in that regard for nine years, despite two more appearances between 2005 and 2013.

Now, after the last seven years of AFC and total league dominance, the Chiefs, still incredibly talented, found themselves out of the playoffs at 6-11, and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes was done for the year with a torn ACL. Could the Chiefs be in the midst of a mid-dynasty slump?

The Chiefs face tougher odds in the years to come

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Despite two more Super Bowl appearances before their next world title, the Patriots had to battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, and San Diego Chargers before finally getting over the hump in 2014, where they began their second stretch of dominance in the 2010s. Kansas City may face a similar situation in the AFC. The league around them is getting better, even if they do have the greatest quarterback in the world, Mahomes, when healthy.

Teams such as the Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers will only get better this offseason, while the Patriots could be hoisting their seventh Lombardi Trophy after this coming week.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds the AFC Championship trophy while speaking to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

No matter what the Chiefs do this offseason, a trip back to the Super Bowl feels unlikely in a loaded conference and AFC West division. It could be a while before they return, thanks to widespread parity throughout the NFL. While this is no doubt a great sign of the ample talent across the sport, it’s not great news for Kansas City.

However, a mid-dynasty slump didn’t faze the Patriots, and it certainly should faze the Chiefs. They have a terrific structure from the top levels of the organization to the coaching staff, along with the cornerstones to maintain sustained success. Mahomes is as gifted as any quarterback we have witnessed, single-handedly leading the franchise to another spot in a future Super Bowl.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Last season was the ultimate down year for the franchise, but they can learn lessons for sustained success from their rivals in the AFC East. As long as No. 15 continues to be the echelon of the position, Kansas City always has a chance.

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert, and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.