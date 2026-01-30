Why McCullough’s Last 3 Pupils Should Excite Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With the ninth-overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select …

Jeremiyah Love, running back, Notre Dame?

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, if the St. Louis product falls to No. 9 in 12 weeks, the Chiefs took a big step toward greasing his wheels by targeting Deland McCullough on Thursday.

The running backs coach for Pete Carroll’s Raiders in 2025, McCullough’s status is uncertain. Las Vegas fired Carroll after the season but whether the team would allow a division rival to poach an assistant under contract is to be determined.

Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough during Notre Dame Fall Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana. | John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

But if the Raiders would allow McCullough to rejoin the Chiefs, Andy Reid’s looking at a strong addition to his staff – especially if it winds up as a reunion with Love.

Here’s a closer look at three running backs McCullough has tutored since leaving Kansas City after the 2020 season.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) and cornerback Nohl Williams (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty

The sixth-overall selection in the 2025 draft, Jeanty is one of the more unique running backs to enter the NFL over the last decade. But the 5-8, 208-pound Jeanty became one of the Raiders’ lone bright spots during a 3-14 season.

Under McCullough in 2025, Jeanty led all NFL rookies in both rushing yards (975) and carries (266), while adding five touchdowns. He started all 17 games and totaled 1,321 scrimmage yards, with 346 yards and another five touchdowns on 55 receptions, and just two fumbles in 321 touches.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (left to right) and Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin pose with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love

Love led powerhouse Christian Brothers to consecutive Missouri state championships before heading to Notre Dame. He chose the Fighting Irish over offers from Oregon, Michigan, Texas A&M and Alabama, in part because of McCullough.

Love’s first college position coach, McCullough helped build the running back’s foundation. It’s not likely Love would emerge as a bona fide first-round prospect with McCullough’s tutelage. After an enticing true-freshman season in 2023, Love exploded on the college scene in 2024 with 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, leading the Irish to a berth in the national championship game opposite Ohio State.

McCullough left Notre Dame for the Raiders before Love’s final college season, 2025.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime (30) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Audric Estime

In 2022, McCullough’s first season with the Irish, Estime replaced Kyren Williams in the Notre Dame lineup. The explosive back that season compiled 825 yards and 11 touchdowns on 142 carries, then hit 1,341 yards on 210 carries in 2024. Estime also established a single-season program record in 2023 with 18 rushing touchdowns (Love would tie that mark in 2025).

Estime was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 draft by the Broncos. He’s now with the New Orleans Saints.

