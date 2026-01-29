Chiefs Add Pair of Seasoned College Coaches to Reid’s Staff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A former Philadelphia coach himself, Andy Reid no doubt has a soft spot in his heart for tough football coaches from the city.
He hired one this week, according to insider Matt Zenitz. Nate Pagan, who spent the past nine years coaching wide receivers at Villanova, is joining the Chiefs as an offensive quality-control assistant.
Nate Pagan
With his background, Pagan figures to assist new Kansas City wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, who reportedly joined the staff earlier this month. Reid has yet to officially announce O’Shea’s addition.
The Chiefs need help at the position. They had just one 100-yard receiver all year, Rashee Rice’s 141-yard effort in their final 2025 win, Nov. 23 against the Colts in Week 12. Separation also was an issue, and Patrick Mahomes finished with his worst single-season completion percentage.
Plus, their oldest position player, 36-year-old tight end Travis Kelce, led the team in both receptions (76) and receiving yards (851) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (five).
A wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner at West Chester University, Pagan grew up in the Philadelphia area and followed the Eagles in Reid’s final years with the team.
C.J. Cox
Also on Thursday, college football insider Pete Thamel reported that the Chiefs have added Coastal Carolina safeties coach C.J. Cox to their staff in a quality-control role.
The Chiefs are familiar with Cox because he spent two offseasons (2022 and ’23) learning from the team as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He also spent the 2024 offseason with the Los Angeles Rams.
A running back and linebacker at UNLV, Cox launched his coaching career with the Rebels as a student assistant in 2012 after injury ended his days as a player. In addition to five years on the UNLV staff, Cox also has coached at Sacramento State, Kent State and Montana. He spent one season (2025) at Coastal Carolina.
After the season, the Chiefs lost two lower-level coaches to college jobs. Alex Whittingam left to become linebackers coach at Michigan under his father, new Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham. Louie Addazio, meanwhile, left to join UNLV as Dan Mullen’s offensive line coach.
Kansas City also reportedly fired running backs coach Todd Pinkston and wide receivers coach Connor Embree, in addition to allowing offensive coordinator to leave on an expired contract. The Chiefs last week announced the hiring of Eric Bieniemy to replace Nagy.
Zak Gilbert