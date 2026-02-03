Why Kraft, Belichick HOF Snubs Are Great News for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tim and Wellington Mara, Art and Dan Rooney, Ed and Steve Sabol.

Those are the only father-son combinations enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Could Clark Hunt and his late father Lamar become the fourth?

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after beating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Odds are even better after Tuesday morning’s stunning report from Adam Schefter. Patriots owner Robert Kraft didn’t receive enough votes to enter the Hall on the first ballot.

“He will be forced to wait another year,” Schefter said on Tuesday’s edition of Get Up. “And in an inadvertent way, it almost was as if Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft were pitted against each other, and they wound up canceling each other out, and neither one gets in.”

Oct 14, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid meets New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after the game at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated Kansas City 43-40. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The 50 Hall of Fame voters (also called selectors) were tasked with picking three of the five finalists, a combination of contributor (Kraft was the finalist), coach (Belichick was the finalist) and senior player categories (Roger Craig, L.C. Greenwood and Ken Anderson were finalists).

Only those from that group of five that received 80 percent of the votes were allowed in. Kraft and Belichick didn’t make the 80 percent, reportedly.

How Tuesday’s news helps Chiefs

That’s actually great news for Hunt, and even Andy Reid. Because the Hall of Fame’s voting process is now under so much scrutiny, it’s inconceivable that the public backlash won’t cause the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors to change the process before Hunt and Reid are eligible for induction.

In other words, whenever Reid leaves the game, his first-ballot entry is more likely thanks to the events of the last two weeks.

MORE BELICHICK HOF PROCESS INSIGHTS



While we are on the process for Pro Football HOF, the voters do not pick the selection process, but the voters IMO are responsible for picking the best candidates within whatever process exists.



I believe the current process, which went into… https://t.co/3OKIlFKypv — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) January 28, 2026

What the Hall of Fame said about process, despite Goodell's comments

The Hall of Fame’s own language appears in direct contradiction with Roger Goodell’s Monday contention that the Board of Directors isn’t to blame. Goodell is a member of both the Hall of Fame Board of Directors and its National Advisory Board.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is not in any way controlled by the NFL,” Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl press conference Monday afternoon. “We have no say in the voting process. We don’t participate in the voting process.

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think it’s really an important honor, and it’s something that should be done with a lot of clarity, a lot of understanding of what’s expected of those voters. Our board does nothing more in the voting than approve the leaders of the media that participate. So, we are not involved in it.”

Actually, while board members aren’t involved in voting, the NFL has a great deal of control in the process. The board also does much more than simply approve selectors, as Goodell said. Eight individuals of the 26-member board – including Goodell – are individuals who own or control NFL teams. The Hall’s National Advisory Board also includes Goodell, Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel and Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan.

Hall of Famer Eric Allen is welcomed to the stage by Jim Porter, President & CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, for The Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival Class of 2025 Unscripted & Tailgate at Canton Memorial Civic Center. August 3, 2025. | Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plus, as the Hall of Fame said when announcing changes to the process on Aug. 23, 2024, “These revisions received approval from the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors this month and will go into effect now as the Hall and its independent Selection Committee embark on the process of determining the Class of 2025. There is no set expiration date for any of the changes.”

The Hall of Fame’s president and CEO Jim Porter added that the first pillar in the organization’s mission statement is to honor the greatest of the game.

Joe Namath laughs during the Gold Jacket Group Photo of new enshrinees and returning Hall of Famers in front of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Friday August 3, 2018. [SCOTT WHEELER/THE LEDGER] | Scott Wheeler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“One important way to do that,” Porter said in August 2024, “is through an annual review of the Selection Process and the people involved in it.

“Forming two Screening Committees will bring added discussion of candidates, with input from more Hall of Famers. And splitting the Coach and Contributor categories allows for a Finalist from each one. What’s most important is continuing to elect great classes of enshrinees, and these moves help ensure that desired outcome.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches warm ups against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Changes on the way

That annual review Porter mentioned is sure to happen now that it has substantial unintended consequences. Neither Kraft nor Belichick, arguably the best owner and head coach respectively in the Super Bowl era, won’t be announced at Thursday’s NFL Honors.

And the PR crisis for the Hall’s process will continue well into the year, through the August enshrinement ceremonies. The resulting changes to the process – whatever they’ll be – will seem to benefit Hunt and Reid when their time comes.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) celebrates with team owner Clark Hunt and the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“And in a year when the New England Patriots go from last to first,” Schefter added, “where they arrive at the Super Bowl, many would have thought that Bill Belichick certainly would have gotten into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He did not.

“Many thought that Robert Kraft tried to keep him out. Obviously, that had nothing to do with it. So, Robert Kraft does not get in. Bill Belichick does not get in. And the New England Patriots have a game on Sunday that they are now preparing for.”

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

