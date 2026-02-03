Why Kraft, Belichick HOF Snubs Are Great News for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tim and Wellington Mara, Art and Dan Rooney, Ed and Steve Sabol.
Those are the only father-son combinations enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Could Clark Hunt and his late father Lamar become the fourth?
Odds are even better after Tuesday morning’s stunning report from Adam Schefter. Patriots owner Robert Kraft didn’t receive enough votes to enter the Hall on the first ballot.
“He will be forced to wait another year,” Schefter said on Tuesday’s edition of Get Up. “And in an inadvertent way, it almost was as if Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft were pitted against each other, and they wound up canceling each other out, and neither one gets in.”
The 50 Hall of Fame voters (also called selectors) were tasked with picking three of the five finalists, a combination of contributor (Kraft was the finalist), coach (Belichick was the finalist) and senior player categories (Roger Craig, L.C. Greenwood and Ken Anderson were finalists).
Only those from that group of five that received 80 percent of the votes were allowed in. Kraft and Belichick didn’t make the 80 percent, reportedly.
How Tuesday’s news helps Chiefs
That’s actually great news for Hunt, and even Andy Reid. Because the Hall of Fame’s voting process is now under so much scrutiny, it’s inconceivable that the public backlash won’t cause the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors to change the process before Hunt and Reid are eligible for induction.
In other words, whenever Reid leaves the game, his first-ballot entry is more likely thanks to the events of the last two weeks.
What the Hall of Fame said about process, despite Goodell's comments
The Hall of Fame’s own language appears in direct contradiction with Roger Goodell’s Monday contention that the Board of Directors isn’t to blame. Goodell is a member of both the Hall of Fame Board of Directors and its National Advisory Board.
“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is not in any way controlled by the NFL,” Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl press conference Monday afternoon. “We have no say in the voting process. We don’t participate in the voting process.
“I think it’s really an important honor, and it’s something that should be done with a lot of clarity, a lot of understanding of what’s expected of those voters. Our board does nothing more in the voting than approve the leaders of the media that participate. So, we are not involved in it.”
Actually, while board members aren’t involved in voting, the NFL has a great deal of control in the process. The board also does much more than simply approve selectors, as Goodell said. Eight individuals of the 26-member board – including Goodell – are individuals who own or control NFL teams. The Hall’s National Advisory Board also includes Goodell, Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel and Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan.
Plus, as the Hall of Fame said when announcing changes to the process on Aug. 23, 2024, “These revisions received approval from the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors this month and will go into effect now as the Hall and its independent Selection Committee embark on the process of determining the Class of 2025. There is no set expiration date for any of the changes.”
The Hall of Fame’s president and CEO Jim Porter added that the first pillar in the organization’s mission statement is to honor the greatest of the game.
“One important way to do that,” Porter said in August 2024, “is through an annual review of the Selection Process and the people involved in it.
“Forming two Screening Committees will bring added discussion of candidates, with input from more Hall of Famers. And splitting the Coach and Contributor categories allows for a Finalist from each one. What’s most important is continuing to elect great classes of enshrinees, and these moves help ensure that desired outcome.”
Changes on the way
That annual review Porter mentioned is sure to happen now that it has substantial unintended consequences. Neither Kraft nor Belichick, arguably the best owner and head coach respectively in the Super Bowl era, won’t be announced at Thursday’s NFL Honors.
And the PR crisis for the Hall’s process will continue well into the year, through the August enshrinement ceremonies. The resulting changes to the process – whatever they’ll be – will seem to benefit Hunt and Reid when their time comes.
“And in a year when the New England Patriots go from last to first,” Schefter added, “where they arrive at the Super Bowl, many would have thought that Bill Belichick certainly would have gotten into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He did not.
“Many thought that Robert Kraft tried to keep him out. Obviously, that had nothing to do with it. So, Robert Kraft does not get in. Bill Belichick does not get in. And the New England Patriots have a game on Sunday that they are now preparing for.”
