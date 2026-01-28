Chiefs' Mahomes Weighs In On Belichick's Shocking Hall of Fame Snub

When discussing the great NFL powers of the 21st century, it would be short-sighted not to have Bill Belichick in the conversation. When hired as the New England Patriots head coach in 2000, a 5-11 season had others pondering, at the time, whether he was the right hire. Six Super Bowl victories and 19 consecutive winning seasons later, Belichick has established himself as one of the greatest football coaches of all time.

Belichick was the one who broke the hearts of many Kansas City Chiefs fans in 2018 in the AFC Championship game, but his legacy was well-secured even before hoisting his sixth Lombardi Trophy. However, on Tuesday evening, Belichick will now have to wait another year to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after not receiving enough votes, to the dismay of many, including the Chiefs' star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes reacts to Belichick's Hall of Fame snub

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The greatest of all time in one's respective field, whether it be at head coach or quarterback, would usually garner consideration for first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. To the shock and dismay of many, Belichick was not named a first-ballot inductee to the Hall of Fame, failing to receive at least 40 of the 50 votes currently required for induction.

Mahomes even had a few words to say after seeing the reports of the historic denial of a first-ballot ticket to Canton for Belichick:

Insane… don’t even understand how this could be possible https://t.co/EiKUeRPffn — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 27, 2026

It is insane, and to concur with the Chiefs' all-world signal-caller, how is this possible? We are talking about one of the greatest defensive masterminds in league history as an eight-time Super Bowl champion, including two as defensive coordinator with the New York Giants, and the man who gave a young Tom Brady a chance in 2001, later becoming the greatest football player of all-time in one of the great dynasties in sports history.

It makes no sense to keep Belichick out of the Hall of Fame for at least one more season. Mahomes' reaction is the same as everyone else: one of bewilderment and speechlessness to the idea that a subsection of voters for the Hall of Fame might have kept Belichick out for petty grudges, whether it was Spygate or Deflategate, or even the wild debacle that has become North Carolina football. All of that should not keep the greatest coach of all time from being enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

One should hope that Mahomes doesn't have a similar fate when his day comes 15-20 years from now, because this is all becoming eerily similar to how Major League Baseball inducts their players or managers, which is not good for either sport---more so an embarrassment. The ones who didn't vote Belichick in this year, but likely will next year if the old voting system is not restored, sound like hypocrites.

"Insane...[I] don't even understand how this could be possible," is the correct response to a situation like this. The Hall of Fame voters failed the greatest of all-time at giving him the honor of being a first-ballot inductee.

