New WR Coach Is First Sign of Chiefs Changing Ways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid must’ve been ticked off that defenses lost their respect for the Chiefs in 2025.

Call it simple loyalty or a product of the Chiefs’ dynasty, Reid rarely initiates significant changes to his Kansas City coaching staff. But opponents had always respected Kansas City’s offense, especially since Patrick Mahomes took over the starting role in 2018.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches the offense on the field during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Departure from the norm

This hiring cycle is much, much different. After a disastrous 6-11 season, Reid began reshaping his offensive coaching staff on Monday.

Reid reportedly hired Chad O’Shea as his new Kansas City wide receivers coach, hours before he moved forward with bringing back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers coach Connor Embree against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition to firing wide receivers coach Connor Embree after the season, Reid terminated his running backs coach, Todd Pinkston.

O’Shea, 53, spent the past six seasons as Kevin Stefanski’s pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach in Cleveland. With the Browns, O’Shea tutored Jarvis Landry, Jerry Jeudy and Amari Cooper, among others.

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea before Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

O'Shea chose Reid over Stefanski

And assuming Stefanski wanted O’Shea to join him on his new Atlanta Falcons staff, after first working with him in 2006, O’Shea choosing Reid and the Chiefs is significant.

Not only did O’Shea choose Reid, Reid chose O’Shea. The Chiefs’ head coach usually hires assistants with whom he’s worked in the past but Reid has never worked with O’Shea. Putting him in charge of Patrick Mahomes’ targets is notable.

Dec. 11, 2005; Irving, Texas USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil reacts after a call during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-Imagn Images (c) Copyright 2005 Tim Heitman | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

While O’Shea hasn’t worked for Reid, he has worked in Kansas City. The Chiefs gave O’Shea his first NFL coaching job in 2003, when Dick Vermeil brought him to Kansas City as a volunteer assisting Dante Hall and the Chiefs’ special teams. After the Chiefs went 13-3 and advanced to the divisional round of the postseason, O’Shea earned a full-time role, assisting with linebackers and special teams over the next two seasons.

Entering his 24th season as an NFL coach, O’Shea has helped teams to 12 division titles, five conference championship berths and three Super Bowl appearances.

Feb 3, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and receiver Randy Moss (81) celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown during Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium. The New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

He spent the 2006-08 seasons working with Stefanski on Minnesota’s offensive staff, then coached under Bill Belichick in New England from 2009-18, all 10 years as the Patriots’ wide receivers coach. In that role, O’Shea worked with Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers.

Brian Flores brought O’Shea with him from New England to Miami as his first offensive coordinator in 2019. However, after a last-place finish, Flores fired O’Shea after just one season.

Chiefs Kingdom, the draft is three months away but your No. 1 pick is right here at OnSI. You’ve found the best analysis on your beloved team. So, don’t forget to sign up for our FREE newsletter – with all the latest emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.