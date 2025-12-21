Why Chiefs’ Spagnuolo is a Top HC Candidate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Steve Spagnuolo has been so good for the Chiefs since Andy Reid handed him the reins of the defense in 2019.

But like Travis Kelce, Spagnuolo might be in his final stretch with Kansas City. Spagnuolo already has experience as a New York Giants interim head coach, and the venerable franchise is believed interested in interviewing him for its full-time role.

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants co-owner John Mara on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“A couple of teams have gotten to jump along the process,” insider Mike Garafolo said Sunday on NFL Gameday Morning, referring to the Giants and Tennessee Titans, who host the Chiefs on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

“Started to do some research and looking at the Giants here, Marcus Freeman is mentioned as a guy that should be in their coaching search. Yes, that is the case. I expect him to be the foremost amongst the college candidates as it pertains to NFL coaches.”

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College coaches in NFL

But college coaches have rarely found success at the NFL level, so if the Giants opt for another direction, Spagnuolo is expected to be an excellent interview candidate.

The St. Louis Rams head coach from 2009-11 and Giants interim head coach in 2017, Spagnuolo is annually on the league’s list of head-coach candidates. But don’t expect Spagnuolo to leave for anything less than an ideal situation.

Sep 19, 2010; Oakland, CA, USA; St. Louis Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo watches on the sidelines during the game against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Rams 16-14. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants, where he earned his first Super Bowl ring in 2007 by upsetting Tom Brady and the undefeated Patriots, could be that ideal situation.

Plus, as Garafolo explained, because this year’s hiring cycle is a bit different with regard to offensive candidates, defensive stalwarts like Spagnuolo might be looking at a better overall shot.

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dearth of offensive candidates

“This is going to be a widespread search,” Garafolo explained, referring to the Giants. “There's no Ben Johnson offensive-playcaller-bell-of-the-ball-type candidate in this cycle, and a lot of the head coaches are calling plays offensively as well.

“So, that really dwindles down the offensive guys. I expect to see some defensive guys, some veteran coaches as well, in the mix for the Giants. So that one will get underway in earnest after the season.”

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph watches his players during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

When it gets underway, Vance Joseph (Denver), Robert Saleh (San Francisco) and Brian Flores (Minnesota) are all defensive coordinators who’ve held head jobs expected to get looks, like Spagnuolo.

Another name to watch is Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. One of Johnson’s first hires a year ago, the former Raiders head coach has helped Chicago (11-4) ascend all the way to the No. 2 seed in the NFC, if the playoffs started this week.

